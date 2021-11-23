Cell phones with powerful Dimensity 9000 chip will have even faster RAM memory

A few days ago, MediaTek presented to the world its main bet for the segment of high-performance cell phones, the new Dimensity 9000 chipset, unprecedented in many ways. Now the brand details that cell phones with the new processor will also be accompanied with the latest generation of LPDDR5X RAM memory, which is even faster and more powerful.

In a press release, MediaTek in partnership with Micron Technology presented the validation of LPDDR5X memory that will be adopted in cell phones with Dimensity 9000.

Developed from the new 1-alpha manufacturing process, the new generation of RAM memory offers even greater bandwidth, reaching speeds of up to 7.5 Gb/s and peak speeds of up to 8.533 Gb/s, resulting in performance 33 % faster than old generation LPDDR5 memory.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to the official statement, LPDDR5X technology will allow smartphones to unlock “the next wave of data-intensive applications powered by artificial intelligence and 5G innovations.”

“Dimensity 9000 will be the first [chipset] to support this critical LPDDR5X advance,” says MediaTek executive JC Hsu, stressing that the new platform delivers “device manufacturers the capabilities they need to take incredible 5G experiences to a high-performance level.”

With the new processor already announced, the first smartphones equipped with the Dimensity 9000 and the new LPDDR5X memory are expected to be unveiled in the next few weeks, or perhaps in the next few days.