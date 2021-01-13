CES 2021: Acer in turn releases its new Triton and Helios gaming laptops into the wild

Triton or Helios? Pick your next massive Acer gaming weapon with sharp edges thanks to the latest Intel H35 processors and / or new RTX 30 from Nvidia.

Acer brings two of the flagships of its gaming laptop line up to date, called them Predator Triton 300 SE and Helios 300. These two new machines will be available in several configurations when they arrive on the market and many will benefit from both the new Intel Core H35 processors and the RTX Series 3000s barely unveiled by Nvidia.

But don’t wait for them just yet! The Triton 300 SE will only hit the shelves in the second quarter of 2021, from 1,800 euros. As for the Helios 300, it will arrive in the same waters but at a starting price of 2,400 euros.

The Triton 300 Second Edition plays the tailor-made suit card

The Triton 300 SE retains its 14-inch format and a very attractive and understated all-metal case. Half nomad, half sedentary, he should be comfortable in all kinds of games. In addition, on paper, it ticks all the boxes that Intel puts forward to promote the new 11th generation Core processors of the H35 type. Thus, it is relatively light (1.7 kilo) and quite thin (1.79 cm thick). It would even last 10 hours on battery.

In addition, this gaming laptop is equipped with a refreshed Full HD display at 144Hz and has enough graphics power, via the GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q, to display games in 1080p with the cursor. details positioned on Student, as Intel detailed in its presentation of the H35. To keep all the chips cool, Acer has further improved its in-house cooling system, the AeroBlade 5th generation with pale metal fans, supported by a bit of AI embodied by technology Vortex Flow. In addition to the backlit keyboard (RGB per zone), the Triton 300 SE has all the range of connections that one is entitled to expect on a machine of this type (Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, etc.), however, the wired network socket is missing.

The Helios 300, brighter but more powerful

The Helios 300, for its part, already goes less unnoticed. He retains the lines we already knew him, with a few details. The edges of the 15.6-inch screen are much thinner than that of the Triton and the lines are also more … marked. And blacker too. Fortunately, the RGB keyboard will be able to put a little joy and light in all of this.

The display, let’s start with it, is a Full HD model refreshed to 240Hz at best. It is he who will be able to display all the images of your games generated to perfection by the very powerful RTX 3080 with its 16 GB of video memory that Acer has chosen to install under the keyboard. And, a priori, not in Max-Q version. But that remains to be confirmed. From memory? Full: up to 32 GB. And SSD, too, in quantity. Here, it would not be an Intel Core 11th gen H35 which would be in charge of the calculations but the current Core Comet Lake-H, the Core i5 / i7-10xxxH.

At least until the Tiger Lake-Hs, which Intel vaguely talked about at its Monday night conference, arrive in droves, presumably from the spring but that remains to be confirmed of course. It would be a shame for Intel if Acer decides to generalize the presence of AMD Ryzen 5000 chips, as it has already done on its Nitro range of laptops. These affordable gaming laptops are now available with both Ryzen 5000 processors and Core H35 processors.