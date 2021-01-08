CES 2021: Lenovo Yoga AiO 7 wants to restore all-in-one PC to its former glory

The monoblock computer market is predominantly dominated by Apple iMacs. The PC industry seems to have given up a bit … but Lenovo has not. The Chinese intends to make it known and announces the arrival of the Yoga AiO 7, a very design and very ergonomic monobloc PC.

Lenovo announces a new all-in-one that shows great flexibility in use: the Yoga AiO 7. Its trick? Its 27-inch 4K screen, almost borderless, which can be rotated 90 ° to switch from landscape mode to portrait mode in seconds. So, it can be used however you like, depending on the content you are viewing on the screen. You can also only use the screen part as a second monitor, for a laptop PC for example. Or, better, use it to project content from a tablet or smartphone, without the PC part having to be turned on.

Lenovo even talks about a future update that could turn the slab into a real connected skylight, with the possibility of accessing video on demand apps. We want to see !

He swivels, but he also leans

Comfort again, the beautiful slab of the Yoga AiO 7 is mounted on a rather successful stand, discreet, and which allows it to tilt (+/- 20 °). It is also on the foot that the machine’s sound system is located (developed in partnership with JBL) which will allow you to better hear your favorite pieces of music or your interlocutors when you are in videoconference.

The microphones integrated into the screen frame are noise canceling: no risk of echo phenomenon. And if you want to call on Alexa, it will be possible: Amazon’s assistant is embedded in the machine to answer any of your requests. Thanks to a display mode specially tailored for Lenovo (Show mode), Alexa can display several information on the screen saver when you request it.

AMD and Nvidia behind the slab

On the technical side, the 4K – touch screen – is guaranteed to be 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB compatible. Behind the slab, the configuration is likely to suit many different uses. Lenovo indicates that AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 processors (up to 4800H) for laptops will be in charge of motorizing the whole, supported by 8, 16 or 32 GB of memory. The graphics part will be entrusted to the good care of a GeForce RTX 2060. In terms of storage, finally, Lenovo does not give many details but the SSD should be at the party, perhaps coupled with a more traditional hard drive following the variations of Yoga AiO 7.

However, we will have to wait for the course of the first quarter to have more information on this subject, and to discover more about this very attractive all-in-one. Indeed, its release is not scheduled before April in Europe, at a price starting from 1200 euros.