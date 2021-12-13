CES 2022: Samsung Announces Conference on Jan 4

Samsung has confirmed the date of its panel at CES 2022, the world’s largest technology fair. On January 4th, at 23:30 (GMT), the South Korean brand will give a presentation about the new products and technologies that will be launched in 2022.

Titled “Together for Tomorrow” (Together for Tomorrow), the panel will be divided into six parts. According to the statement, Samsung will present a vision on how technology should exist for humanity and contribute to the Earth.

Jong-Hee Han, Samsung’s vice president and CEO, will be responsible for running the conference. In addition to the executive, representatives from each division of the company will bring news from the sector itself.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

What to expect from Samsung at CES 2022?

In the official statement about the event, Samsung cites that the CES 2022 panel aims to present “the direction of future products, services and technology”. In addition, the topics of each entry were revealed during the conference.

The company will address topics such as the union of technology and human beings, technological advances in semiconductors and the possibilities of the Internet of Things (IoT). Interestingly, these were the subjects debated by the brand during CES 2021.

Another expected topic is the focus on user experiences when using products and services. Recalling that the company announced the new position on this topic after the merger of the mobile devices and consumer electronics division.

Finally, Samsung promises to present innovative technologies that will enrich the daily lives of users “based on an optimized and personalized service”. So, these new additions will offer enhanced experiences to keep people connected.

What products must be presented?

One of Samsung’s key announcements at CES 2022 will be the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. After several delays, the brand’s “premium economic” model must finally be made official and launched in several markets.

Also among the news in the mobile division, the company can show previews of the Galaxy A line. The mid-range cell phone series will have launches of several models throughout the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Samsung Display is set to unveil the new Micro LED, Mini LED and QD-OLED TVs that will hit the market next year. As well as the next generation of flexible screens that will be in different products of the South Korean brand.

How to watch Samsung’s presentation at CES 2022?

According to the information, Samsung’s conference at CES 2022 will be broadcast live on the brand’s official YouTube channel. The panels will also be displayed on the company’s international website.

As previously mentioned, the event will be held on January 4th from 23:30 (Brasilia time). Returning to face-to-face format, CES 2022 will take place January 3-8, 2022, in Las Vegas, USA.