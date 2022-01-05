CES 2022: TCL Introduces Tablets and New Affordable 5G Cell Phones

Investing more and more in popularizing 5G technology around the world, TCL has just presented during CES 2022, one of the main technology fairs of the year, new mid-range smartphones supporting the next-generation mobile network and affordable tablets for the market .

TCL 30 XE 5G

Between the two smartphones presented this week we had the new TCL 30 XE 5G, an intermediate with a 6.52-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 4,500 mAh battery with a charger in the box.

Equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip, the model comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, offers a rear biometric reader and has three rear cameras: the main 13 MP and two others with sensors of only 2 MP, a macro lens and another for depth.

TCL 30V 5G

The second model presented was the TCL 30V 5G, intermediate with a processor produced by Qualcomm, more advanced cameras, a more refined look and a larger screen.

The device has a 6.67-inch display, Full HD resolution and 60 Hz rate, while the battery remains at 4,500 mAh with 18 W charging.

Now equipped with a Snapdragon 480 chip, the device has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, in addition to offering three rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor, 5MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro lens. For the front camera TCL adopts a 16 MP sensor.

TCL NXTPAPER 10s

Regarding tablets, TCL took the opportunity to reveal no less than six models. Three aimed at the common consumer audience and another three at the children’s audience.

The NXTPAPER 10s arrives as the most powerful of all, equipped with a Helio P22 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 10.1-inch Full HD screen.

The model has a battery of 8,000 mAh, charging 18 W, support for Stylus pens (passive in the Wi-Fi version and active in the 4G version), in addition to having an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front camera.

TCL Tab 8 4G

For the entry-level segment, TCL is betting on the Tab 8 to draw the public’s attention, offering a more compact 8-inch screen, MediaTek’s MT8788B chip and 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

The TCL Tab 8 has a 4,080 mAh battery and Wi-Fi versions with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of memory and 4G version with 3 GB + 32 GB.

TCL Tab 10L

The Tab 10L is the cheapest and simplest version of the trio, but it stands out for its 10.1-inch screen. The entry chip is MediaTek’s MT8167B processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Like all the tablets above, the model comes with Android 11 from the factory, and offers a 4,080 mAh battery, as well as a 2 MP front and rear camera.

TCL TKEE

Finally, TCL presents the TKEE children’s tablet line with three models: the TKEE Max, TKEE Mid and TKEE Mini.

The Max comes with a 10-inch screen, a resolution of 800 x 1280 pixels, a MediaTek MT8167B chip, a 4,080 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and two 2MP cameras.

The Mid offers a smaller 8-inch screen, the same battery as the TKEE Max, the same factory Android 11 and also the same memory combination, but now with two 5 MP cameras.

The Mini offers a display of just 7 inches with a resolution of 600 x 960 pixels, Android 10 (Go Edition), just 1GB of RAM with 32GB of storage and two 2MP cameras.

Price and availability

TCL has not yet presented details regarding the values ​​and release dates of the devices announced at CES 2022. Such information is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.