Changing iPhone Writing Font

By default, iPhone doesn’t offer different categories of fonts for typing on its keyboard. With the exception of the iWork suite, consisting of word processing, spreadsheet and slideshow applications – which offer different types of typographic handwriting – typing texts in instant messengers and other apps only offer the same font style.

While it is not common for iOS to allow system modifications, it is possible to install and choose fonts other than the iPhone keyboard and send them to your friends. Can you imagine typing in the infamous Comic Sans font, or a more elegant, playful typography to impress your friends on WhatsApp? Well, everything can be easily done by downloading a specialized app from the App Store and configuring it on the smartphone.

Want to learn how to choose new fonts for the iPhone keyboard and make it your own custom touch? Check out, below, the step-by-step we have prepared by the free app Fontes – Fontes Keyboard. Feel free to use another one of your own, the process should be very similar.

Important: check the privacy issues for keyboard apps on the App Store. Avoid using it for banking apps and other authentications on iPhone.

Changing the iPhone writing font

Step 1: open the App Store and download the Fonts – Font Keyboard app.

Step 2: at the end of the download, tap “Open”. Then go to “How to configure”.

Step 3: tap “Configure Now”.

Step 4: select “Keyboards” and enable the selector for “Fonts+” and then “Allow Full Access”.

Step 5: check the iOS terms and tap “Allow”.

Step 6: to use the keyboard, invoke it in a text app and tap the “globe” button.

Ready! In the predictive text area will be all the font presets. Choose your favorite and start typing with a wide variety of typographies on your iPhone.