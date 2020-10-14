Check immunity: man picks up COVID-19 again, but more severely

If COVID-19 is already responsible for a lot of concerns and doubts, reinfection is an even bigger target for alerts and questions. Recently, a specific case of an American who had the second infection much more serious than the first highlighted these issues, especially those involving immunity.

The case is as follows: at the age of 25, the patient ended up in the hospital because his lungs could not capture enough oxygen for the body, but he managed to recover again. The incident was responsible for conducting a study published in the scientific journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, which raised questions about how much immunity can be constituted to the virus, considering mainly that the patient did not have comorbidities or immunity problems that made him particularly vulnerable to the disease. .

For the researchers, this patient definitely contracted COVID-19 twice (that is, it was not the case that the disease did not appear for a while and then returned). To reach this conclusion, they analyzed the genetic code of the virus in each wave of symptoms, which proved to be too different to have been caused by the same infection.

The experts behind this analysis point out that having the disease the first time may not necessarily protect against future infections, and that the possibility of reinfections can have significant implications for our understanding of immunity against COVID-19. The main conclusion of all this is that even people who have been infected need to continue to follow the recommendations to maintain security.

For now, scientists are focused on finding out whether someone actually becomes immune and whether people who have developed mild symptoms of the disease, to get a better sense of how the virus will affect people in the long run.

COVID-19 reinfection

More severe COVID-19 reinfection highlights immunity puzzles (Image: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay)

It seems like yesterday that we started talking about COVID-19. However, at this point, there is talk of reinfection. This second concern began in mid-August, when a group of researchers in Hong Kong, China, reported the first confirmed case of reinfection with the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The World Health Organization (WHO) has also stated that it is possible for COVID-19 to recur, as reported.

During the first coronavirus infection, this 33-year-old man from Hong Kong showed only mild symptoms of COVID-19. In the second case, no symptoms of the infection were found. The picture was only noticed because the patient returned from a trip to Spain and needed to do a test.

After that, in Belgium and the Netherlands, a country also known here as Holland, two patients were diagnosed with recontamination by COVID-19. In the Netherlands, the reinfected patient is an elderly person with a weakened immune system. In Belgium, according to virologist Marc Van Ranst, the patient presented only mild symptoms.

“Do reinfections occur due to a low antibody response after the first infection? Of the four cases of reinfection reported to date, none of the individuals had known immunological deficiencies. Currently, only two individuals had serological data from the first infection and one had pre- -existing (IgM) against SARS-CoV-2. Due to the wide variety of serological testing platforms used around the world, it is impossible to compare the results from one trial to another “, points out the Lancet study.

Source: The Lancet via BBC