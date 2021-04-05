China faces highest rise in COVID-19 cases in two months

China starts the week with its biggest increase in COVID-19 cases in two months. Last Sunday (4), the city of Ruili registered 15 new cases, bringing the total number of new COVID-19 infections to 32, the highest total since January 31.

In response to this spike in cases, the local government of Ruili (which borders Myanmar in southwest Yunnan province) has quarantined residents, launched a massive testing campaign and even started restricting people from entering or leaving .

As reported by the Reuters Agency, the genetic analysis of the cases discovered in Ruili suggests that the new local infections are derived from viruses imported from Myanmar. To give you an idea, of the 15 new patients reported in the city, 11 were identified as citizens of Myanmar. City officials have announced three high-risk areas and six medium-risk areas in Ruili.

The city is also expected to conduct a second round of testing starting next Tuesday (6), and residents who visited high-risk areas between March 15 and 29 need to be quarantined. The agency also informs that the local government has started a vaccination campaign in an attempt to contain COVID-19 and increase herd immunity in the city.

The number of new asymptomatic cases (which China does not classify as confirmed cases) was 18, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country is now 90,305, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

It is worth mentioning that on the 19th, China did not register new local infections for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, we mentioned that many provinces and cities in China were closed to travelers from other places and thus the pandemic was controlled. Now, the fear is that the virus will resurface as soon as these barriers are released and people cross the country again.