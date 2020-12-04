China’s largest chipmaker SMIC receives U.S. sanctions

This week, China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) joined a list of companies that, in the understanding of the United States government, have obscure relations with Chinese military forces. The company is simply the largest chip maker in China.

The decision is not surprising. It has been some time since the United States government has required American companies to obtain a license to do business with SMIC precisely because it considers the company to be controlled or involved with Chinese military forces.

Although SMIC today has no structure for producing advanced chips, the company has been receiving investments from the Chinese government as part of the country’s efforts to rely less on American technologies in the semiconductor segment.

But these efforts only pay off in the long run. For now, the restrictions against SMIC are very damaging because they can prevent the company from purchasing equipment of American origin for its factory facilities.

Other Chinese companies, such as the state oil and gas CNOOC, were also included in the list, which now has 35 names. They can suffer restrictions of various types.

Just to give you an example, President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that prevents American investors from buying shares in listed companies from the end of 2021.

SMIC has been seen as a potential chip supplier to Huawei, which, because of trade restrictions imposed by the United States, can no longer obtain processors from companies like Qualcomm or order semiconductors from manufacturers like TSMC. The inclusion of SMIC in the list can hinder these plans.

In a letter addressed to investors, SMIC states that it is strongly opposed to the measure and that it reflects a great misunderstanding by the United States government about the purpose of its business and technologies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China stated that “the United States must stop abusing the concepts of national power and national security in order to harm the performance of foreign companies”.

With information: Reuters, Android Police.