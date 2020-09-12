Chinese government prefers to shut down TikTok in the U.S. rather than being forced to sell it

If a lot of people were finding China passive in the face of Donald’s repeated actions Trump against your companies, it is better to review your concepts. Little by little, the country has been showing its claws. This is because the Chinese government has been opposed to a forced sale of TikTok operations in the USA by its parent company, ByteDance. And, according to sources involved in the issue, Chinese public authorities prefer to close the platform in North American territory than to be coerced to sell it. The information is from the Reuters news agency.

In August, Trump signed an executive order banning TikTok activities in the US, on the grounds that the platform sends data from Americans to the Chinese government. Subsequently, the president demanded that the app’s operations should be sold to an American company, stipulating that the agreement be finalized by mid-September. With that, ByteDance is in negotiations to sell its TikTok operations in the country. Potential buyers include Microsoft, Walmart and Oracle.

But there is a Chinese government halfway

However, sources quoted by Reuters said that Chinese officials believe that a forced sale would make ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Trump. Two of them said that the Chinese government is willing to use the revisions made to its list of technology exports to delay any agreement reached by ByteDance, if necessary.

Basically, this new list of technologies under export control, announced on August 28, brings an indigestible surprise to the United States. This is because it determines that recommendation algorithms, such as those used by TikTok, controlled by ByteDance, now make the relationship and are considered “partially restricted exports”.

Xi Jinping: President of China does not want to facilitate the sale of TikTok operations in the USA (Photo: Wikimedia / Creative Commons)

In other words, for TikTok’s North American operations to be sold, as determined by the executive order of Trump, a Chinese government authorization is now required. Which, as you read above, shows no willingness to give in.

Little way

Reuters reported that potential TikTok buyers were discussing with ByteDance four ways to structure the acquisition of the app. In one of them, the app’s controller could proceed with the sale of the platform’s assets in the U.S. without the approval of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, but include without key algorithms, such as those of recommendation.

Made in this format, the sale operation would not need to go through the Chinese government, since only the algorithms in question are part of the list of technologies that need the approval of the Chinese authorities.

Chinese regulators said last week that technology export rules were not targeted at specific companies, but reaffirmed their right to enforce them. ByteDance said in a statement to Reuters that the Chinese government never suggested that it close TikTok in the United States or any other market.

Zhang Yiming, CEO of ByteDance: in the middle of the crossfire between the U.S. and China governments (Photo: Disclosure)

Asked this Friday about Trump and TikTok, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, said at a news conference that the United States was abusing the concept of national security and urged them to stop oppressing foreign companies.

Trump has also already “canetada” in negotiations

Case Trump resolve to complain about the Chinese government’s intervention in a “free market” negotiation, someone on your staff will need to remind you that he doesn’t have much morale for that. That’s because, in March 2018, he “hit”, preventing Qualcomm from being bought by Broadcom, in a deal valued at $ 140 billion.

To justify that the acquisition went ahead, Trump he said he had “credible evidence” that the deal “threatens to undermine the national security of the United States”. At that time, the US government would already be concerned with protecting the country’s companies against the growth of Chinese companies, mainly in the semiconductor sectors and also in the mobile phone sector – in 2018, Huawei still did not occupy the position of second largest manufacturer of smartphones in the world, which only happened this year, when it overtook Apple.

Donald Trump: president has also given his pens in deals involving companies from his own country (Photo: Andrea Hanks / Photos)

If the deal were concluded, the merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom would form a company that would be the third largest in the world in the chip market, behind only Intel and Samsung. But the fact is that, right after the intervention of Trump, Broadcom decided to give up the acquisition.

Attack and counterattack

In addition to getting into Qualcomm, Broadcom and TikTok, Trump also targeted other companies. China’s Huawei is its main victim. Under the accusation – never proven – that the manufacturer has been using its infrastructure to send data from U.S. citizens to the Chinese government, Trump banned Huawei’s equipment from the country – especially those that will form the 5G network in its territory. In addition, he has been pressing for allied nations to do the same.

Furthermore, in addition to 5G, Trump also attacked Huawei’s smartphone division. To achieve this, the US Department of Commerce created restrictions in May to prevent the Chinese manufacturer from obtaining semiconductors without a special license – and that includes chips made by foreign companies, but which were developed or produced with software or any other technology created in the USA.

The U.S. government also added 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to the U.S. government’s economic blacklist, in response to the manufacturer’s alleged attempts to obtain commercially available chips by pretending to be third parties. With so many restrictions, there are strong rumors that Huawei will stop making its Kirin chipsets as early as this month.

And in order to protect themselves from the United States’ timeliness, Chinese officials are planning a broad set of new public policies to develop their domestic semiconductor industry.

Huawei: the preferred target of Trump (Photo: disclosure)

According to a report on the Bloomberg news site, the evolution of the Chinese chip industry has gained the same kind of priority that the government has dedicated to building its atomic capacity. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the next five years – that is, by 2025, China no longer wants to depend on foreign technology to develop its processors, according to people, close to local government deliberations. . ,

To this end, a set of measures to strengthen research, education and financing for industry has been added to a draft of the country’s 14th five-year plan, which will be presented to the country’s top leaders in October this year. It is at this event that public authorities come together to outline their economic strategy for the next half decade, including efforts to increase domestic consumption and internalize the technology considered critical.

President Xi Jinping has pledged about $ 1.4 trillion by 2025 for technologies ranging from wireless networks to artificial intelligence. Semiconductors are central to virtually every component of China’s technological ambitions – and an administration Trump increasingly aggressive threatens to cut off its supply from abroad.

Source: Reuters