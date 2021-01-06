Chinese hackers bail out with ransomware

Known for its cyber espionage activities, the APT27 group took advantage of the lockdown in China to focus on ransomware.

This may be a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. Several groups of security researchers have discovered that the state hackers of APT 27 have changed their minds during the year 2020. Previously, it was very focused on cyberespionage, but since last year it has been focusing on cyber espionage. villainous ransomware operations.

According to Bleeping Computer, five online game companies were recently attacked, and their servers were simply encrypted using BitLocker, the encryption service built into Windows 10. Analysis of codes and methods points quite clearly to APT27 , thus estimate the analysts of Profero and Security Joes. Further attacks were detected earlier in the year by Positive Technologies. “ APT27 has never been particularly focused on financial gain and this use of ransomware is highly unusual. However, these incidents happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, when China confined itself. A switch to financial activities would therefore not be so surprising ”, say researchers from Profero and Security Joes.

Source : Bleeping Computer