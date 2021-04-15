Chrome 90 update arrived with news for developers

This Wednesday (14), Chrome received another update. The stable distribution of the browser reached version 90 on Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS and Windows and introduces news for developers, improvements in the experience with videoconferences and tools for providing feedback on experimental resources.

For the front-end developer familiar with CSS, good news: there are functions built into Chrome that prevent “undocked text” – a phenomenon also known as “overflow”. For the programmer with sharp English, it’s worth taking a look at the CSS Tricks website article, cited by Google as a good alternative to avoid this problem and take advantage of the new property introduced to the browser.

Also for developers, browser API standards are now known as Permissions Policy (they used to be called “Feature Policy”). This “contract” between the developer and the browser still works in the same way: it sets standards to provide a good experience for the user.

The other news related to CSS are more interesting for programmers. If you’re curious to check out what’s new – if you haven’t already seen it in the trial version – it’s worth reading the article prepared by Google.

Especially for those who participate in videoconferences frequently, Chrome 90 introduced the AV1 encoder for the desktop, improved for conferences integrated with WebRTC. In practice, this can change the quality of calls over low-speed connections, optimizing bandwidth consumption while preserving visual clarity. In addition, the giant tests subtitles and blurring effects in real-time videos, but anticipates that the features will be stable only in version 92.

Like any other Google software update, the update is being rolled out gradually. It is worth keeping an eye on the official Play Store page to download the update on Android as soon as it is available. On the PC, look for the “About Chrome” section in the Settings menu to check for pending downloads.

Google does not mention the arrival of Chrome 90 to iOS in the ad text. The omission suggests that the iPhone will continue with the browser at version 87, which debuted on the platform in November 2020. This month, Mountain View Giant released a minor bug fix update, but gave no prediction as to when the app will stay. up to date again.