Chrome will allow you to pin and sync grouped tabs in the browser

Using tabs is so popular in Chrome that the browser works on dozens of improvements regarding organizing them into groups. The idea is to enable the identification of tabs by specific criteria defined by the user, such as social networks, productivity, entertainment or whatever else creativity allows.

Possible news were found based on bugs reported in Chromium Gerrit, which gathers the flaws in order to find solutions. According to the observations, the developers are thinking of interesting ways to add groups of tabs, including the possibility to sync with other devices or pin them as is already possible with individual tabs.

Instead of bookmarking site by site, for example, Chrome might have an option that registers the entire group at once. In addition, this method would allow sharing it with other people, either via QR Code or even with specific links. On the other hand, the person would receive everything in the same order and adjustments as the sender.

For websites visited more frequently throughout the day, the browser would organize everything automatically and prioritized in the tab bar. The e-mail inbox or the firm’s system, typical pages opened more frequently in the routine, would be more prominent in this model. It would still be possible to fix the tab groups completely in the browser, facilitating their access and preventing them from being closed by mistake.

Customization of groups

The feature itself would be pretty cool, but the developers are thinking about offering an even more personalized experience. Icons should be enough to help you find the desired groups, and it’s possible that there’s your own animations for specific labels — so you could notice if a site was added by mistake and relocate it.

For now, all features are just speculation in the early stages of development. They are not even available in the Canary trial version, so you have to wait for a possible evolution. The fact is that they would be very positive additions for those who love using dozens of tabs simultaneously.

Would you like to see tab groups in Chrome? What other news could be incorporated with them? Leave your comment below.