Chrome will also get dynamic theme on Android 12

One of Material You’s main features is the standardization of Android — from the system to the applications built for it. Apps from the Google ecosystem appear to be in preparation for the debut of the new design language, and this time it was Chrome that gave signs of the imminent visual makeover.

The clues took the form of an experimental feature added to the chrome://flags from Chrome Canary (browser test channel) in version 93.0.4561 for Android 12. In the menu, the new feature is called “Dynamic colors on Android”, while the description makes direct reference to the Android 12 dynamic theme: “enable dynamic colors on supported devices such as Pixel phones running Android 12”.

As expected, the function is not yet fully operational. When enabled, you can only find differences in the program settings menu. No other areas of the app have been modified by dynamic themes and the addition is extremely unobtrusive.

Looking at the screenshots, you’ll notice that the page title takes on the dynamic theme color — pink in this case — very softly. In the system’s dark pattern, the color becomes significantly more intense and the font that makes up the menu gains a slight pink tone. Switches that activate and deactivate functions also received the new palette.

There are clear signs that the tool is not yet ready to be released — and Google is giving itself time to work. Chrome Canary is often the front line for introducing tools and is the most unstable channel in the browser. The trial version is number 93, and currently the stable app is in build 91, so there’s at least one update to go before the current version gets the news.

To activate the tool, you need to have the new operating system installed on your device (check the list of compatible phones with Android 12 beta phase) and Chrome Canary updates up to date. Once that’s done, you should go to the menu chrome://flags via the browser’s address bar and enter “Dynamic Colors on Android” in the search bar to quickly find what’s new. Enable it and restart the app.

How can Chrome for Android stand?

In early June, the website 9to5Google spotted changes in the code of Chromium, Chrome’s open source engine, that spurned the preparation of the dynamic theme. There was little to anticipate from the changes, but the vehicle tried to imagine how the resource would be implemented.

In this version, the site was based on Gboard, another Google application already colored with the extraction of wallpaper. The colors are much more intense and take up entire menus and the top bar of the browser.

When in fact the new colors will arrive, only time will tell. It’s likely that the dynamic Google apps theme is ready for the release of Android 12 — something that doesn’t have a date yet. It is speculated, however, that the update will arrive in September this year.