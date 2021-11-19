Chrome will facilitate deletion of data stored by websites

Google released the beta version of Chrome 97 which, among several changes, brings one especially important: Google’s browser will make it easier for the user to delete data stored by websites. According to the company, the focus is on simplifying the sites’ storage settings to expedite the removal of what sites can individually store about you.

Today, one needs to go to the program’s settings, navigate to “Privacy and Security” and choose from dozens of options that are not always very clear for those who don’t follow technology in “Site Settings”. With the novelty, the controls must be less detailed and more generic to allow an easier adjustment of Cookies and website data.

Anyone who still wants to use the more complex system should access the settings with the web developers mode in DevTools. For the company, the change will provide a clearer experience and prevent a less attentive user from changing important site settings, which could reduce security or cause access failures.

“By providing users with the ability to delete individual cookies, they may unintentionally change website implementation details and potentially disrupt their experience. Users still run the risk of compromising some of their privacy protection by incorrectly assuming the purpose of a cookie,” Google said in an official blog post.

More information and video adjustments

In addition to this new feature, the Chrome 97 beta beta brings improvements such as support for the WebTransport API and CSS media queries to verify that a monitor is HDR compliant. This is an important setting for anyone with high definition screens to get the most out of web browsing.

Developers are also testing a new feature called Privacy Guide, which explains the browser’s various privacy and security controls in an easier-to-understand language and how each affects your browsing experience. The feature is currently hidden behind a flag and appears to be a work in progress, so it may not arrive for now.

Chrome 97 has started rolling out in the beta channel and can be downloaded by anyone interested in trying it out. The stable update is expected to arrive in the next few weeks, but there’s no guarantee that all the features will be there — others can also be added at the last minute.