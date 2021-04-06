Chrome will have panel dedicated to sharing pages on the desktop version

The ability to share Chrome web pages on computers will soon be improved. Google works on an option to add a sharing menu in your browser on Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS versions.

The sharing option will be available in the address bar and in the browser’s main menu. For now, it is not yet known how it will actually be, but the expectation is to bring what already exists in the mobile version, with a look similar to the current standard of Chrome on desktops.

On Android, the browser has a personalized sharing functionality and with several options for distributing the content: you can copy a link, send it to other devices logged into your account, transform it into a QR Code, send it to print or send it to the desired app. A screenshot can be edited and submitted right away, as well as a file saved in PDF.

Currently, Chrome on Windows only allows the sending of guides to devices configured using the option available in the context menu. The QR code generator is also an integrated feature of the platform, but less effectively than on cell phones.

As it is an addition to the Chromium, all other browsers that use this platform as a base will be able to receive the novelty. It would be the case of Microsoft Edge, for example, which has been quite successful after adopting the new language.

How to activate the sharing hub

For now, the novelty is still in the testing phase and available only in the Canary version of Chrome. If you want to know the novelty first hand, you need to activate it by following the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Chrome browser

Step 2: Visit the chrome: // flags page

Step 3: Search for and activate these two flags: Desktop sharing hub in App menu and Desktop sharing hub in Omnibox

Step 4: Restart your browser.

This feature is under construction and cannot be accessed yet, so you still cannot see it, even after doing the steps described above. As soon as the development team releases, it will be automatically added to your browser. Remember that, because it is a tester version, it can contain bugs that interfere with the operation and navigability of the application – keep this in mind before using it.

What do you think of this new functionality in tests by the team of Chromium? Will it be of practical use in your routine or will it just be another unused function? Comment and leave your opinion.