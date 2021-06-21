Chrome will make sharing tabs across devices a lot easier

Chrome could make sharing open tabs across devices even easier in the future, according to a feature introduced on the Canary test channel. A recent discovery showed that the “Send guide to another device” tool will not depend on the operating system notifications system and will gain exclusive shortcuts on PC and mobile.

As Reddit Leopeva-64 user post shows, Chrome has extended the mechanism to open a shared tab for an in-app notification for Android. While on the PC, the shared tab took the form of a button positioned on the top bar, next to the address box.

It might seem like a small addition, but dropping the sync from notifications can be a water-to-wine improvement for those who use the tool frequently. By getting rid of the dependency, the user does not need to go to the OS section to find the shared page. In addition, the new shortcut allows browser notifications to be disabled without interfering with the functionality of the feature.

The function behaves differently on each platform and adjustments can happen over time. The developers dubbed the new feature “version 2.0” of the previous feature, implemented in 2019.

Finally, Chrome added a new visual prompt to confirm sync. On both mobile and PC, sharing tabs invokes a small balloon at the bottom “Page sent. To see, open Chrome on your [dispositivo]”, varying by destination.

For now, reworked sharing appears to be available for MacOS, Windows 10, Linux, Chrome OS and Android. To enable it, within Chrome Canary 93 go to the page chrome://flags and use the search bar to find the resource. send-tab-to-self-v2, then activate it and restart the browser.

Naturally, as this is a test version, there is no forecast for the release of “tab sharing 2.0” in the final version. Chrome is currently at version 91, so there is at least one build on the stable distribution until it reaches update 93.