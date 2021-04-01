Chromebook: Guest mode failure reveals location information

A relatively simple loophole in the Chrome OS operating system can be used to break users’ privacy and reveal their last visited locations. The problem happens in the browsing mode for visitors on Chromebooks, a feature that allows you to use your computer without signing in. The functionality hides all data from registered users, as well as browsing history and other information, except one: the records of wireless networks to which the user has recently connected.

According to information from the Freedom of Information Technology Committee, the logs are able to reveal users’ connection history over the past week. Although wireless network passwords are not revealed, the reports, when analyzed by those who know what they are doing, can reveal Wi-Fi signals that have been within range of the computer, dates and times, in addition to the networks the machine is on. effectively connected.

According to the experts, the exploration requires physical access to the device, which reduces its usability in big blows, but also allows the use in the breach of privacy of friends, co-workers or spouses. It is enough to access a specific address through the browser to have access to the logs of up to seven days, which remain unprotected in the memory of Chromebooks.

With this, says the committee, it would be possible to track the recent steps of the users, with the right to the places visited by him and also the period in which they spent connected to a certain network. These are problems that would allow the surveillance of close people, without their consent, and that could lead to personal attacks. In addition, for experts, this is a considerable oversight by Google in the development of the operating system.

The company was informed and, in response, said it was analyzing the issue, which has not yet been resolved. Until then, Google’s recommendation is that users disable the creation of new profiles on their Chromebooks and also turn off browsing mode as a guest, ensuring that access to the computer is only done by people who have the proper credentials.