Claro lana online store that sells smartphones and plans with live streams

The new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has changed the way companies interact with their customers. Thinking about it, the operator Claro announced this week the store “Live Store Claro”.

According to the company, online store makes live streams with specialists from different areas and technological consultants. An interesting detail is that many are also sellers of the operator’s physical units.

Broadcasts take place from Monday to Friday, from 1 pm to 5 pm

After watching the live, viewers can still buy smartphones, accessories and plans, in addition to answering questions live. Located in São Paulo, the “studio store” also seeks to imitate the scenography of Claro’s physical establishments, something that creates an “extended store experience”.

Renato Guimarães, director of own channels at Claro, commented on the launch of the new online store format:

The Live Store Claro arrives as a new way of presenting our products, in a format that has become a trend in post-pandemic e-commerce. Initiatives like this are already successful in other more advanced countries in e-commerce, such as China. We wanted to bring an extended experience to our Stores and another innovation that comes first to our customers at Claro, with the ease of accessing anywhere and on all screens, always a click away from everything the user wants.

The operation was designed by the agency’s innovation hub iD / TBWA and should also allow customers to follow unboxings, reviews and tutorials on the use of various devices and accessories.

In general, this platform integrates four different technologies: streaming, augmented reality, chatbot and e-Commerce.

It is more than a sales channel, it means being closer to people, talking, answering questions and offering relevant content. We want to help in choosing the best solution to increase consumer familiarity with the technology and services we offer.