Claro promises for next week pay TV service with "alternative" packages

When we thought that the Claro Streaming Box could be the biggest news of the Claro NET group for the coming months, the group’s president, José Félix, reveals in an interview that the company is preparing a new business model to sell closed channel packages of alternative way.

The proposal is still surrounded by mysteries, but as Félix does not necessarily speak of a new set-up box or streaming services, it is unlikely that he is addressing the Streaming Box. The premise of this future novelty would be to attract customers from outside the base for the closed TV universe, that is, it would not be a reformulation of packages focused on current customers.

We would even be very close to checking out this news: according to him, this is a news to be announced in a week or a little longer.

This revelation comes at the same time that Anatel finally promoted important changes in the understanding of the SeAC law, allowing the sale of channels also by their respective programmers online. The reinterpretation of the law opens new avenues for the sale of subscription TV via IPTV.

Therefore, it may be one of the plans of the Claro NET group to sell NET Now live channels exclusively over the internet. Currently, only those consumers who subscribe to these channels through a company pay-TV package can take advantage of these signals.

Remember, Globoplay was another one that has already innovated in terms of its business models, and now sells the Globosat and Premiere channels within its streaming platform.

And you, what do you think the Claro NET group is preparing for potential consumers? Tell us in the comments!

