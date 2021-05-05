Close end? Stadia chief executive leaves office and leaves Google

Even with a lot of big games coming to the service, Google Stadia, Google’s streaming game platform, continues without thrilling customers and players around the world. This week, however, another chapter of this project took place, throwing open the problems in the responsible division: John Justice, head of product at Stadia, left the company.

In February 2021, some events served as fuel for Justice to step down – and Google. The main one was the change in strategy of the company, which started to adopt third party games as the main source of games for Stadia, and in 2019, it was promised that the technology giant would have several studios of its own for the production of games.

In fact, if you look at it, there are a lot of AAA titles available on Stadia, like FIFA 21, Outriders and Resident Evil Village, but the exclusive games promised at launch are missing, which would, of course, make many people interested in the platform.

It is worth remembering that, today, Google Stadia has in its team names like Jack Buser and Phil Harrison (ex-Xbox). In the beginning, its main executive was Jade Raymond, ex-Ubisoft.