Cobra Kai breeders say season 4 will deliver dopamine and chills

The creators of Cobra Kai, successful series derived from the saga of films karate Kid, gave some spoilers about what we can expect from the fourth season. Recently, the production celebrated the end of the recording of the new episodes after three and a half months of work.

Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz comment that they want to deliver the season with a sense of excitement, just as it did with the end of the second year after the fight at school. “We want to continue supplying the dopamine that generates this good feeling. We want to ensure that we deliver chills, tears, belly-ache laughs and ‘bumps’,” says Heald. “It is the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but even bigger”, he adds.

The trio also recalls that the last episodes of the nostalgic series began to remove the barrier of rivalry between Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka), who ended up discovering that they are more similar than they imagined. In fact, the major reason for the troubled relationship between the two, Ali (Elizabeth Shue), was a determining factor for this possible union.

The return of the character, in the third season, was one of the most awaited moments by fans of the series and the cinema saga, with his participation being more than one. fan service for having contributed to the progress of history. Hurwitz said that as soon as the second year script was written, he knew that Shue would participate in the series at some point, but he was not sure when and how it would happen.

“We believe that we are doing a very well-intentioned program, we are proud of what we are doing and feel that we have something very interesting for her to do,” said Hurwitz, at the time, of Elizabeth Shue. The creator of the series also said that everyone was open-minded to reintroduce the character into the story, not only getting involved in the plots of Johnny and Daniel, but also creating his own.

There is still no premiere date for the fourth season of Cobra Kai on Netflix.