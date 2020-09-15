Home Technology Tech news Cobra Kai cast analyzes epic final fight of season 2; watch
Cobra Kai cast analyzes epic final fight of season 2; watch

kenyan

Snake Kai surprised audiences with the quality of their script in their first two seasons on YouTube Premium. But only now, which is available on Netflix, has the series derived from the Karate Kid franchise gained popularity. Thus, the public cannot wait for the arrival of the third year. In the meantime, the production has been trying to maintain the hype through interaction with fans. In a special recently recorded by Netflix, the cast commented, scene by scene, on the epic final fight sequence of the second season, which had a tragic outcome.

Attention: if you didn’t see the attraction, be careful, as there are spoilers about the second season.

In the video, we can check Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha Larusso) and Peyton Roi List (Tory Schwarber) talking about what it was like to record everything in a few takes and the details about the effort and the training to complete the sequence – including Miguel’s painful back-to-back collision with the school’s stair railing. Look:

The creators of the series hinted that the action in the third season will become even bigger and more explosive, with the right to a plot that should involve the past of the former mentors of Karate Kid – Miyagi and Kreese. The first and second season episodes are available, with the third scheduled for next year on Netflix.

Source: CBR

