Cobra Kai | Season 3 will explore the past of the old mentors

Since the first season of Snake Kai, we have followed several references to the former mentors of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka): the iconic Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) is always mentioned and Martin Kove (John Kreese) was even part of the second year plot . Now, Kove himself confirms that the story sequence will have more details about their past.

“You will see a lot of leadership [de Kreese]. Unquestionably, there will be a lot – I can’t explain about how much action there is – but there is an incredible amount of it [do passado]. I can’t say much, but it is quite exciting. And it is very surprising. All the elements, very surprising. And you will be very happy because it goes further in the stories of the characters you love, ”said Kove, in an interview with Collider.

Mr Miyagi and John Kreese have had their clashes in the past, as older fans may remember (Image: Playback / Columbia Pictures)

Well, not that this is a surprise, since a narrative in this direction has been touted throughout the episodes, especially in the second season. There are not many details yet, nor how this past will be explored without the presence of actor Pat Morita, who died in November 2005.

And you, what have you found of Snake Kai so far? Tell us in the comments!