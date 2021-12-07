Companies open in the pandemic are 452% more vulnerable to fraud

Many Brazilians, due to high unemployment and the pandemic, saw entrepreneurship as an opportunity to earn a living, but ended up ignoring the demands necessary for effective digital security. This is demonstrated by a study by ClearSale, which states that companies created during the pandemic are 452% more likely to suffer fraud attempts.

This greater vulnerability, for Henrique Martins, head of Corporate Fraud at ClearSale, is caused by the acceleration of the digitization of individuals and companies. “Compared to larger companies, the small ones have reduced budgets and staff, which makes fraudsters see an easier entry point for carrying out fraud”, says the executive.

Martins also says that it is necessary for companies to be aware to have complete control over their finances, and not end up believing that a loss arising from a digital crime is the fault of someone inside the company.

To better prepare and alert companies opening during the pandemic about fraud, Martins highlights some specific scams:

Identity theft/ideological falsehood

This scam occurs when an individual takes data from a third-party company to try to impersonate it and take some benefit, and it may even involve reactivating old CNPJs to make fraudulent purchases.

In order to prevent or identify these frauds, it is important to always check your CNPJ’s transactions in services such as the Registrato.

asset declaration fraud

One classic. The fraudster claims to have or move more goods than he actually has. With this, he can, for example, get a credit concession at a bank/fintech or companies from other segments.

As with the identity theft scam, it is important to always check your CNPJ at the Registrato for full control and awareness of possible fraudulent transactions made with it.

Agent corruption fraud

It has a B2B relationship (business-to-business) or B2C (business-to-consumer) with a partner and received something more than he should have during the negotiation of something for future benefits? It’s dangerous, as this fits in as corruption and can, if discovered, cause emergency internal audits, layoffs and legal problems at companies.