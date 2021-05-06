Company launches new autonomous steering sensor with greater capacity

Argo AI, a famous company that develops sensors for autonomous vehicle safety, has launched an updated and improved version of LiDAR, known for being the most powerful resource for the future of autonomous cars with the use of lasers to recognize the surroundings. According to a statement, the manufacturer warns that its new tool is capable of monitoring traffic from 400 m away, with lenses that can capture darker objects.

The LiDAR sensor from Argo also has lenses that capture images with photorealistic quality, so that even objects with low reflexivity can be detected. Thus, according to the company, it will be possible for autonomous cars to travel through large cities and even roads more safely.

In addition, there is a possibility that, with further testing, these sensors can be used at higher speeds, overlapping the capacity of Velodyne equipment, a leading supplier in the market and which has formalized partnership with some companies, such as Ford, one of largest investors in Argo AI.

The launch of this new sensor is already a result of the acquisition of the specialist radar company LiDAR, Princeton Lightwave, purchased by Argo four years ago.

Interested carmakers

The new LiDAR sensors from Argo AI are in use in some Ford cars, such as the Fusion Hybrid and the Escape Hybrid. The American automaker will actively participate in the development and commercialization of these sensors.

By the end of the year, the Argo test fleet will transition to around 150 Ford Escape Hybrid vehicles, all equipped with the internal LIDAR sensor. According to Ford, autonomous cars of its own will be in commercial operation around the world with delivery services and remote taxi by the end of 2022.

Another automaker that closed an agreement with Argo was Volkswagen. The Germans even want to start testing in their country, more precisely in the city of Munich, one of the most used for this purpose in Europe. The deadline for Volks to make cars with this technology available is a little longer: 2025.

How does LiDAR work?

LiDAR sensors send millions of beams or pulses every second to detect surrounding objects and then measure the feedback to create a point cloud or 3D image. This point cloud shows the objects and calculates their range. As mentioned above, the capacity of the cameras of the Argo model is 400 m and has rotating lenses, which helps not only with the range, but also with any debris that may enter the device.

When it comes to speed, Velodyne’s traditional sensors operate at up to 70 km / h. But with improved technology, Argo expects its models to surpass that mark and be able to operate at higher speeds, such as highways.