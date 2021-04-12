Company “revives” Firefox Send to send encrypted files up to 10 GB

The startup Socket Inc. launched an application called Wormhole, which serves to encrypt files and make them available online to anyone who has the key to download it. The differential of this service is that it runs in any browser and does not expose the user, since it does not require registration and downloads are made in an encrypted manner.

Wormhole allows uploading up to 10 GB of local files via the browser. The data is encrypted locally and uploaded to the company’s servers, which return with a link to be shared with anyone via SMS, e-mail, chat applications or other ways. Protected links have a duration of only 24 hours before expiring.

One of the main novelties of the app is the so-called “instant streaming”, in which a user can have access to file links even before it is fully loaded – very useful for videos and photo sets, for example. This allows one person to start downloading it before the other completes the download. Upload, which greatly speeds up the lives of those who deal with large files.

This creation is inspired by Firefox Send, launched by Mozilla in 2017 and discontinued one and a half years later. The application uses the same encryption scheme as its “spiritual predecessor” (AES-GCM 128-bit) to protect files before they leave the browser.

According to the founder of Socket, Feross Aboukhadijeh, the idea was to improve the concept of the old app and bring it back in a redesigned version. “We love Firefox Send and were so disappointed when it ended that we decided to rebuild it, but with further improvements,” he explained.

The purpose of Wormhole is to provide a more secure alternative to cloud service providers, where uploaded files are not encrypted from end to end. For the app’s creator, this alone would not be enough to bring in users, which is why they are working to make transfers faster than traditional services like Dropbox, Google Drive and WeTransfer.

Misuse of sharing

Among the reasons cited by Mozilla for ending Firefox Send was the misuse to publicize piracy, conduct phishing attacks and distribute viruses and other malware on the internet. About this, Aboukhadijeh believes it is manageable, just as WhatsApp and Signal do with their programs, which also offer end-to-end encryption.

“If applicable, you will need to introduce client-side virus scanning to protect users from malware, before uploading files to our servers. There are many promising approaches that we can explore if this becomes a problem,” he explained.

More security for those in need

The Socket developer plans to open the application’s encryption code for analysis by the security community in the coming days and launch a reward program of up to $ 1,000 for anyone who finds fault. In the long term, the plan is to hire specialized auditors to produce a report on potential loopholes.

The service is 100% free, but the company plans to launch some specific plans for companies or users who need to transfer larger files or specific security-oriented features. The idea is to offer a more reliable service for those dealing with sensitive data, such as law firms, doctors’ offices and the like.

The best part is that Wormhole runs on any browser and can be used to upload files from your computer, tablet or cell phone with internet access. There is also an application version specific to Windows. More information is available at application page.

Are you interested or still prefer to use the most popular services? Leave your opinion.