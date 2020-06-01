Home Technology news Connected home: Android 11 integrate controls for other devices into power menu
Connected home: Android 11 integrate controls for other devices into power menu

By kenyan

Android 11 is being increasingly commented, after all, the release of the first beta version was very close, but unfortunately had to be postponed due to civil unrest that is taking place in the USA. In view of this, a new date should be set in the next 30 days, but now we are here to talk about more system news that is coming.

According to XDA Developers, which had early access to the function, the power menu should show controls to control appliances and other electronics that are connected to the home network or Google Home.


This will allow you to just press and hold the button to turn on the device for the controls to appear, making it much easier to access them. In addition, it is worth remembering that the remodeling of this menu should not stop there, more news should appear, including the display of cards registered in GPay to facilitate access in payments using NFC.

Here’s what the full on-screen menu should look like:


For now the news is present only in developer preview 4 of Android 11 and were tried by XDA Developers, who had access to them. The new controls will be powered by a new API called Controls.

Visually it may not please everyone, since in Brazil having a connected house is not yet a reality for most people and in the end shortcuts may not even appear, making it difficult only to reach the buttons to turn off the phone.

It is worth remembering that much can change until the final release of Android 11, after all it is only a previous version of the system, which should still be very cut, since the release of it to the devices should suffer a great delay due to the manifestations and coronavirus.

