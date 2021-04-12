Consumption of processed meat may increase risk of dementia, says study

The consumption of processed meats can be more harmful to the human body than imagined, according to a study carried out in the United Kingdom. Research shows that food is linked to several cases of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Processed meats, such as sausages and nuggets, have never been considered healthy foods, with other studies already linking their consumption to diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems and other types of cancer. In addition, food can also increase a person’s risk of developing more severe symptoms of psychiatric disorders.

The study was conducted based on population data from the UK Biobank research project, which collected health and genetics information from about half a million people aged 40 to 69 years, between the years 2006 and 2010. The volunteers needed complete a food questionnaire at the beginning of the survey and other forms over 16 months. The researchers were also able to track participants’ health through the UK’s health care system, finding out whether they developed dementia or died of the disease.

About 2,900 cases of dementia were diagnosed across the group, during an eight-year follow-up. When analyzing the diet data for each of these patients, the scientists found that the risk of having dementia increased by 44% for every 25 grams of processed meat eaten daily. However, they were unable to find figures relevant to meat consumption in general or even to the daily consumption of common chicken meat.

On the other hand, the risk of dementia has decreased slightly for those who regularly eat unprocessed red meat. The risk of acquiring the disease increased for those with the APOE ε4 genetic variation, which was already expected, but this risk does not seem to have been affected by meat consumption. “Our findings suggest that consumption of processed meat may increase the risk of dementia, and the intake of unprocessed red meat may be associated with lower risks,” says the research.

Further studies will be carried out to assess the risks of a diet based on processed meat and the risks of dementia, in addition to discovering how this has been happening. Meanwhile, the recommendation is that consumption be reduced to prevent the development of the disease.