Coronavirus: Nintendo postpones opening of Super Nintendo World park due to pandemic

Nintendo announced that the opening of its Super Nintendo World park, developed in partnership with Universal Studios, should be postponed indefinitely as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Considering the success of their franchises, it is certain that large agglomerations would occur during the inauguration.

Announced in 2015, the Super Nintendo World would bring attractions such as “Mario Kart” and “Yoshi’s Adventure” as attractions, with areas developed based on the Bowser and Princess Peach castles being opened in the future. The construction of the Japanese unit at the site began in 2018, already in its final stages. and Nintendo had plans to expand the novelty into franchises around the world.

With the postponement announced today, it should still be a long time before we see this expansion happen. Even so, Universal Studios in Osaka, where the Super Nintendo World is established, has had its activities partially reestablished since the last day 8. The limited operation is restricted to visitors from nearby regions.

It is worth remembering that Nintendo announced this month several news related to the Pokémon universe. The company has revealed more details about the Isle of Armor expansion of Pokémon Sword & Shield, which will have a special launch raid with prizes for all participants.

Twe also launched Pokémon Café Mix and PoSmile Pokémon, with the first being a puzzle that involves the management of a cafeteria inhabited by the monsters of the franchise and the second one interactive app to encourage children to brush their teeth. The most interesting news, however, was the unveiling of a new Pokémon Snap for the Switch, still undefined.

