Coronavrus: London hospital does research with Ibuprofen to treat disease

Several researches on medicines and vaccines have been done in the last days to find an effective treatment or prevention to fight the new coronavirus. Yesterday, June 2nd, we saw that a vaccine developed in England went through the third phase of testing at Oxford University.

As for the treatment of the disease with infected, the Russian government approved the use of a medication, known as Avigan, which will start to be administered to patients from the 11th of this month.

Now, another drug that will begin to be tested in humans is Ibuprofen. A group of scientists in the United Kingdom has started a study to see if the drug can prevent and even reduce COVID-19 in patients with severe breathing problems.

It is worth mentioning that the drug to be tested is not the standard formulation of anti-inflammatory drugs found in pharmacies, but rather a special formulation created specifically for the research and treatment of patients with COVID-19. Therefore, it is worth stressing the importance of not rushing to pharmacies in search of the drug for this purpose.

Identified by scientists as “Liberate”, the study will be taught by experts from Guy’s and St Thomas hospital, King’s College and the pharmaceutical SEEK Group. In the survey, half of the patients will receive treatment with the standard Ibuprofen, while the other half will receive the standard medicine in combination with its special formulation.

According to Mitul Mehta, professor and director of the Center for Therapeutic Innovation at King’s College London, the group hopes, with this treatment, to obtain several benefits for the patient by reducing symptoms in the first phase. “We could reduce the patient’s degree of respiratory distress so that it can be treated in the hospital environment, without the need to go to the ICU. And also reduce the length of hospital stay, ”he said.

Tests with the medication have already been done on animals with acute respiratory distress syndrome – a symptom of the disease caused by the new coronavirus – and the study showed that animals that received this formulation had an 80% survival rate, while those that did not received had the same percentage in the mortality rate.

Controversy

At the beginning of the pandemic, Ibuprofen was the subject of several controversies, with authorities saying that the drug could be harmful in cases of COVID-19. The French Health Minister even said that the drug could worsen the symptoms of the infection.

However, after that, the World Health Organization published a study that proved that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, for example, did not pose risks to those infected with the coronavirus.