Coronavrus: WHO and Costa Rica create platform on solues accessible for the doena

Planned for March, but officially launched now, the Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) alliance aims to create affordable solutions to combat the disease caused by the new Coronavirus. The global initiative is from WHO in partnership with Costa Rica and counts on the collaboration of more than 30 countries.

The alliance will be a collaborative platform that combines scientific knowledge and information sharing to accelerate the discovery of vaccines, drugs and technologies to accelerate the treatment of COVID-19.

Among the 30 countries that make up the project are South Africa, Argentina, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Holland, Indonesia, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Mozambique, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sudan, East Timor and Uruguay.

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada emphasized at the launch ceremony that the alliance will serve global solutions. According to him, the platform “will ensure that the best and latest science benefits all humanity […], and that tools should be universally made available as global public goods.”

Who also issued a “Call to Solidarity Action”, inviting other countries and other stakeholders to participate in the joint effort.

The most important priority of the global community is to stop the COVID-19 pandemic; rapid transmission and reverse the trend of consequential global consequences. We know that this goal is only attainable when everyone, anywhere, can access the health technologies necessary for the detection, prevention, treatment and response to COVID-19. Now, more than ever, international cooperation and solidarity are vital to restoring global health security, now and in the future.

who, in an excerpt from the Call to Solidarity Action.

