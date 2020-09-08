Home Technology Tech news Crashcode: messages with malware on WhatsApp can crash the phone; see...
Crashcode: messages with malware on WhatsApp can crash the phone; see how to avoid

By kenyan

It is not new that hackers use WhatsApp to send malware disguised as common messages to users of the service. In 2018, for example, one was discovered that, hidden in an emoji, was able to fully lock the phone. In addition to this, it is also possible to find this type of threat hidden in photos sent by the application.

Now, a similar practice has become popular in the messenger to freeze the screen of the cell phone or even lock it completely when opening WhatsApp. Worse, even though aware of the flaw, the app’s development team has yet to create a native defense mechanism against these threats.

To spread this code, hackers hide it in common messages or even in contact files that, when shared and downloaded in the messenger, completely block the interaction in the application. With this, even when restarting WhatsApp, the screen freezes again as soon as it is opened again.

In the above publication you can see an example of a crashcode on WhatsApp. In this tweet, the user suggests a possible correction for this error, something that already exists in modified and unofficial versions of the application.

How to delete an infected message.

Deleting such a message, while simple, may not be so easy. That’s because the only way to do that is through WhatsApp Web – version of the messenger for computer. Whoever has already started a session on a computer, just open the messenger on it and delete the message normally. After that, it is possible to reopen the application on the phone.

However, this procedure will not be possible if the user has not already started a WhatsApp Web session. This is because it will not be possible to open the QR Code reader on the smartphone to perform the synchronization. In such cases, the only thing that can be done is to clean the application data and “hope” that WhatsApp has not yet backed up the conversations.

To clear the app’s data, just access the phone’s settings, navigate to the “Apps” option and go to “Storage” and then “Clear Data”. This path may vary slightly depending on the phone or the version of Android.

WhatsApp Messenger

Developer: Facebook.inc

Free

Size: Varies by platform

