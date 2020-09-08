Crashcode: messages with malware on WhatsApp can crash the phone; see how to avoid

It is not new that hackers use WhatsApp to send malware disguised as common messages to users of the service. In 2018, for example, one was discovered that, hidden in an emoji, was able to fully lock the phone. In addition to this, it is also possible to find this type of threat hidden in photos sent by the application.

Now, a similar practice has become popular in the messenger to freeze the screen of the cell phone or even lock it completely when opening WhatsApp. Worse, even though aware of the flaw, the app’s development team has yet to create a native defense mechanism against these threats.

To spread this code, hackers hide it in common messages or even in contact files that, when shared and downloaded in the messenger, completely block the interaction in the application. With this, even when restarting WhatsApp, the screen freezes again as soon as it is opened again.