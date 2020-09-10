Criticism | Bill & Ted: Face Music is nostalgic and light with its curious humor

It is complicated when a continuation of a cult production in its midst arises so long afterwards. 29 years separate Bill & Ted: Two Fools in Time (by Peter Hewitt, 1991) and Bill & Ted: Face the Music. It seems to be even more difficult when the new is a third party, since the original, Bill & Ted: A Fantastic Adventure (by Stephen Herek, 1989), is the result of a very characteristic decade for comedy cinema.

It turns out that Bill & Ted: Face the Music, even though it starts from this structural difficulty, it has a fundamental ally: nostalgia. From there, everything can receive another look from the audience and reach the hearts of fans much more easily. But, in addition to this feeling that only time is capable of bringing, there is a certain air of novelty that time brings. During these three decades, practically, Keanu Reeves ended up becoming something of an uninhibited icon: Maximum speed (by Jan de Bont, 1994), Matrix (from the Wachowski sisters, 1999), Back to Game (by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, 2014) … He then ends up bringing a certain curiosity to his younger fans, who may be surprised by the actor playing a guy like Ted.

Attention! This review contains spoilers about the movie!

Passing the baton

Bill & Ted: Face the Music, thus, manages to reconcile nostalgia and curiosity with the apparent unpretentious style of director Dean Parisot (of RED 2: Retired and Even More Dangerous – 2013 film). At the same time that he (Parisot) continues the film without forcing the bar in crazy imaginary constructions, there is a very intelligent respect in dealing with the protagonists. In this sense, it may be interesting to see how the director’s camera, almost always, remains just below the pair’s eye height, in a counter-plongée which gives a subtle grandeur and reveals in a sensitive way their importance within the film.

It is as if Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted are closing a cycle and suddenly passing the baton – as in a relay race. In this case, Parisot may be betting that this stick is falling into the hands of his daughters (former sons) Thea and Billie (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine respectively), who, unlike the already iconic characters, are shown, in much of the film, from an angle just above the eyes (in plongée or at their level, which, in the midst of the language of management, turns out to be efficient in protecting the secret to come with the resolution of the third act.

Bill and Ted in hell. (Image: Image Movies)

imagine

In the midst of an almost invisible direction work, but which manages to impose a true look on the film, the script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (both of the first two) uses without shame what was previously signed and still manages to bring new and urgent elements. From this perspective, the innocent humor of the 1989 and 1991 works remains, but it is updated precisely over time. Art imitates life as much as life imitates art.

At the same time, this update does not concern something exclusive today. The union between peoples as the salvation of humanity is a recurring necessity throughout history. When, at one point, Thea and Billie travel to the 1960s, I personally imagined that they were looking for John Lennon singing imagine: “Imagine all the people living in the present.”; “Imagine all people living life in peace.”; “Imagine all the people sharing the whole world.” … but that specific song would only be released in 1971 – 49 ago and always urgent.

Billie and Thea “stealing” the scene. (Image: Image Movies)

Disagree

Bill & Ted: Face the Music he manages, after all, to be nostalgic; fun like its predecessors; curious (and perhaps strange) for those who have not seen those films and for those who are used to Reeves as John Wick; innocent and optimistic – which can bring some momentary peace -; and competent in the mood he proposes. In fact, as there is no music that unites people and times and nothing that can do that, it is clear that the film may displease a portion of the audience.

Dennis Caleb McCoy in his first fault. (Image: Image Movies)

But that is normal and disagreeing is especially necessary for a future union. All very utopian, no doubt, but it is always good to dream of a more just world, built on the basis of equity, and, above all, as human as Bill and Ted; Thea and Billie; Elizabeth (Erinn Hayes) and Joanna (Jayma Mays); Death (William Sadler) … and a hilarious robot (Anthony Carrigan) that ultimately learns to be exactly human through guilt. Let’s hope that Dennis Caleb McCoy’s path is not what we have left.

