Criticism | Blade Runner 2049 seems to say that we were never human

As much as it was not a box office hit at the time of its release, Blade Runner: The Android Hunter (by Ridley Scott, 1982) ended up becoming a cult work. It was expected, then, that the continuation would both generate expectations and create a hype giant around you.

And it was three years ago, in 2017, that Blade Runner 2049 returned to the characters of that dark universe, cyberpunk – or biopunk to be more specific – with the weight of continuing one of the greatest representatives of science fiction for cinema. THE sci-fi adapted from the work of Philip K. Dick, there, in the early 1980s, took a step forward in relation to the history of cinema. And Denis Villeneuve, who had proved his worth within the genre with The arrival a year earlier (in 2016), he was chosen to pilot this world-sized ship.

Attention! This review contains spoilers about Blade Runner: The Android Hunter and Blade Runner 2049!

Prepared for existence

One of the many points that are usually present in masterpieces is the possibility of discussing it later, starting, for example, from an open ending. The questions, the assumptions remain, but the certainties are eliminated. It is, in practice, what happens with Scott’s film. The future of the replicants after the death of Dr. Tyrell (Joe Turkel) is unknown, the future of the planet is unknown … and not even what would happen to the protagonist, Deckard (Harrison Ford).

It is precisely from this principle that Blade Runner 2049 seems to be faced by the script by Hampton Fancher (from the original) and Michael Green (from Logan). The nonexistent answers from before arrive, but they carry new questions. While almost 40 years ago there was a courageous reflection on emotions as fundamental characteristics of the human being (and of to be – verb – human), Roy Batty’s final monologue (Rutger Hauer) opens up possibilities at the same time that it is a climax:

“It is an experience to live in fear, right? This is what it means to be a slave. […] All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in the rain. It’s time to die. “

Tears in the rain … (Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment)

After all, Roy, in debating the meaning of existence and building a probable relationship of fear with death, would he be overcoming the barriers of who he really was? Could artificiality be rediscovering itself? Was life finding a way? Was it fear of finitude for knowing its near expiration date? And, being fearful, wouldn’t it be a human sensation?

In this sense, rain plays a fundamental role in adding interpretive complexity and generating more debates. In fact, the dove released at the end could not only bring feelings to Roy. It would be (the dove) the materialization of the soul or, at least, of piety. It turns out that neither Roy nor Rachael (Sean Young), also a replicant, was prepared for existence, just like any of us.

The link is life

Blade Runner 2049 it tries to bring a narratively evolutionary clarity in the positioning of who is and who is not human. The governing factor is the biological issue: being someone’s child is the key. The replicants, therefore, are products to be used at will, however much they may have a practically unattainable perfection and however much more capable they are.

Situated 30 years after the events of the 1982 film, the new story maintains a basic question. Just as Dr. Tyrell, his narrative replacement, Niander Wallace (Jared Leto), pursues a kind of post-human dream, the creation of a free and unlimited life. But playing god seems impossible to him if the artificiality of the replicants is not able to naturally generate another life.

And he blessed them, saying, “Have many, many children; scatter throughout the land and rule it.” – Genesis 1:28

I bless you … (Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment)

The manipulation of biological rules, therefore, is the heart of Blade Runner 2049. Wallace’s obsession is so great that, for that, he would need, in his own words, “to invade Eden and take it back”, in clear biblical reference to the creation of humanity. From this perspective, the film turns out to be a kind of The life tree (by Terrence Malick, 2011) biopunk. As much as Villeneuve is more direct and his narrative is more objective and less sensory than Malick’s, there is a link between perspectives. This is, precisely, life.

Post-humanist

In contrast to life, there is death. Perhaps it is the most indisputable truth of existence. From that point, Blade Runner 2049 demonstrates how humans begin to stop being the creators of machines. And it is not the pregnancy found in the remains of a replicant, but a burial that can bring everything to the surface. One of the first signs of civilization is the appreciation that is given to a departing life and Villeneuve seems to understand the place of death: that it exists so that life is needed.

Wallace embodies his prophetic air as his film time increases. Its development, thus, turns out to be something that creates an essential unit for the work of the management. “A child was born for us.”, He declares, noting a miracle that, even if it escapes from his hands, as the evolution proposed by Darwin escapes from the hands of a being-in-control, it becomes an idea, in fact , post-humanist.

This is because, while the notion of control still exists (or, at least, the assumption of this domain), everything depends on the use that humanity makes of what it has in hand, more specifically what is done with technology. Because it is by exceeding the limit of what can be managed, the value of life is also exceeded as it is known.

The value of life … (Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Humans in essence

Deckard, finally, is the link between Blade Runner: The Android Hunter and Blade Runner 2049. And that is symbolic not only for Ford’s participation, but for being an aging life. The past of humanity (symbolized in that man) fighting the future, at first, artificial. But the questions return: What is artificial in existence? What makes life a miracle?

The 2017 film, starting with K (Ryan Gosling), seems to seek more and more doubts while, positively, pretending to answer questions made in 1982 (and before). It may be interesting to imagine what part of humanity in the replicants makes them human (and even more human) and why we don’t have that part.

Deckard (left) and K. (Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Blade Runner 2049, in the end, it must be debating everything we have built as thinking and emotional beings and how much, after so much civilizing construction, we lost along the way. Villeneuve manages to impose how inhuman humanity can be and it ends up humanizing the replicants … as if it were so difficult to be what they became.

The truth is that the replicants, in short, do not have a humanity different from that already known and, therefore, add nothing. They have become, only, what we have ceased to be over time. And with that we stop being read that we can never be for reasons that we were never essentially human.

Blade Runner 2049 enter the Netflix catalog this Thursday, October 1, 2020.

* This text does not necessarily reflect Canaltech’s opinion.