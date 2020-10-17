Criticism | Chosen is a necessary “almost”

It is true that excuses are worthless if actions are not taken consciously. For the racial debate, June this year (2020) was a very stimulating and, at the same time, stressful period, with the exposure of racism and violence generating a media that seemed to stimulate barbaric consumption without reflecting on the facts. And a lot was due to the assassination of George Floyd in the USA. Chosen, from this perspective, it seems to start from this media preconception.

It is common, therefore, to watch the film directed by the debuting duo in feature films Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz and draw parallels with the social terror created by Jordan Peele with Run! and We. That’s because Bush and Renz, who are also the screenwriters, articulate a thematically similar narrative, which seeks to expose the inconvenience (to say the least) that it is being black in a racially oppressive world.

Attention! This review contains spoilers about the movie!

Chained blood

Chosen, with its two timelines, brings a kind of reflection between ages, as if little has changed or because there is still much to be changed. The casting of the same actress (Janelle Monáe) to visually guide this structure seems to build an ever closer relationship between Eden and Veronica (both Monáe), fostering a symbolic tension. In practice, this atmosphere can end up creating a certain shock in perception.

Thus, it is clear that terror can easily install itself, given the degree of violence that has been exposed since the beginning, with Eden suffering at the hands of Senator Denton (Eric Lange). Unlike what Peele does in their work, Bush and Renz do not show that they are so resourceful to conceive thematic comments without resorting to the visually striking. The climatic construction of Antebellum (in the original) remains at the mercy of this tougher association, with little subtext remaining beyond the surface.

On the other hand, it is interesting that the discourse of the pair starts from a quote by William Faulkner that says (in free translation): “The past is never dead. It didn’t even pass. ” This, to a certain extent, demonstrates that the film is voluntarily an appropriation of these words – which can be perceived even when everything takes on painful dimensions with the arrival of a pregnant woman (Julia – played by Kiersey Clemons) at the cotton plantation. At this point, there is, within the same timeline, the exposure of past and future in the clearest possible way: a woman exposed to slavery who is waiting for a new life is the illustration of the perpetuation of that situation. It is as if your blood is bound to remain in chains.

Almost…

Every feeling of imprisonment is fermented, even by Veronica, who, if at a certain moment seems to have a perfect life – almost like a margarine commercial -, proportionally feels the pain of being in a racist world ever since. The musical soundtrack by debutant Roman GianArthur Irvin and Nate ‘Rocket’ Wonder (from Janelle Monáe: Dirty Computer), moreover, does not allow the feeling of terror to disperse. Scratched and, at times, dissonant, the composition brings an air of eternal agony, as if it were not allowed to breathe in peace.

It is almost a metalanguage provided sonorously, since, in short, peace may not exist even when privileges are so distant fruits. In this sense, Eden, biblically, has a relationship that evokes human existence and, poetically, makes a suggestive comment, as we are all children of the same garden – and this garden is not white. In fact, it may be necessary to understand the hunter’s power that the past exercises over the present, how everything is interconnected and always flows into the odious current of prejudiced acts.

Chosen, in the end, it has a valid speech and appropriates in a fluid way the social terror that took shape in the mainstream through the works of Peele. Probably, if he had escaped the visual shock more to invest in more lasting sensations, Bush and Renz would have achieved a more significant result. Then, after an hour of film, there may be a feeling of monotony, inherited from something that has already been seen and reviewed and that is balanced by the necessary tone of speech.

Unfortunately, however, there is a lack of language awareness by Peele and, not to mention, Spike Lee. It lacks consistency beyond what one wants to tell. Chosen it is an interesting film, but it can leave, at last, the impression of the existence of a giant potential in its structure; a potential that almost explodes … but that, perhaps, is, exactly, almost.

