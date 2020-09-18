Criticism | Everyday Devil brings disturbing relationships to reality

Since cinema, initially, is a visual narrative that, for most historians, has its roots in literature, it is always bold when there is a return to its origins. Telling a story through narration in Off you can take the power out of images and concentrate almost everything on the text. The Devil of Every Daythus, it ends up being stuck in the middle, in a kind of transition between past and future.

It turns out that, while there is this dangerous narrative construction, there is also the creation of a unity that occurs, precisely because of this choice. The boldness, which starts from the script by director Antonio Campos (from Simon Assassin – 2012 film) and his debuting brother Paulo Campos, is to remain in this whirlwind of information, narrated by the writer Donald Ray Pollock – author of the original novel -, seeking, at all costs, to make the images have value.

For this, there is a demand that can be clear by not showing, by insinuations. Campos constantly escapes the shock to let the gaps be filled by the viewer himself. Many images, in this way, are completed in our minds in the same way they are formed while reading a book.

Attention! This review contains spoilers about the movie!

Blending with reality

Not that the director shuns some necessary moments, but he seems to understand and respect the power of Pollock’s text. In this sense, there are, of course, explicit moments, but they tend to work on time, as if it were enough to see only once for us to understand the whole. This is the case, for example, of soldier Gary Matthew Bryson (Jason Collett), who innocently hitchhikes with Carl (Jason Clarke) and Sandy (Riley Keough) and is seen, before being murdered, sexually mutilated. But it is fast, with the assembly of Sofía Subercaseaux (from A Taste of Sky) acting exactly in favor of this veiled image attitude.

The innocent. (Image: Playback / Netflix)

This representation, therefore, while minimizing the impact of what is seen, enhances the story itself and brings up very close relations with the present. This is fundamentally conducive to the perception of the whole of The Devil of Every Day, because a self-respecting story finds ways to have a soul and it is never in the object (in this case, in the film), but in those who come into contact with the work.

Thinking about it, the film’s current relations are disturbing: from the alienation that can be caused by the total surrender to a belief – see Roy (Harry Melling) – to the disorientation imposed by a false prophet – the pastor played by Robert Pattinson – there is a mixes with reality difficult to close your eyes and also to swallow. It is as if, in our weaknesses, we are always predisposed to surrender to whatever it is that makes us feel alive.

The alienated. (Image: Playback / Netflix)

The alienator. (Image: Playback / Netflix)

After the last cut …

Still, Campos demonstrates how dangerously cyclical life can be: If Willard (Bill Skarsgård) is a former World War II fighter – and bears the trauma of what he witnessed -, his son, Arvin (Michael Banks Repeta and Tom Holland) , ending with the possibility of being a soldier in the Vietnam War. This micro family is a representation both of how much we are inclined to be just like our parents and of how much the world condemns us to seek pain in order to relieve … pain.

While Willard’s life, since the war, ends up making him a father feared by guilt, suffered and, finally, psychologically destroyed, his son grows as if there is a constant battle on every corner. The macro of a war like that experienced by the character of Skarsgård ends up becoming the micro aching of everyday life and the micro of that daily living experienced by Arvin leads him to the macro against the Viet Cong.

A well-deserved rest. (Image: Playback / Netflix)

After all, The Devil of Every Day overcome the possible fragility of the narration in Off intermittent because Campos’ management uses it to fill in gaps without causing excessive exposure. So, it is because of being stuck between the past and the future that the result can seem so current, so pertinent and, suddenly, scary. Furthermore, as Arvin, even citing Vietnam, remains alive, the gap for change, for survival, remains open. It is up to us to imagine, as in the best books, what will happen after the last line of reading or, in this case, after your rest, after the last cut.

The Devil of Every Day can be watched by Netflix subscribers.

