Criticism | Ratched is the pure essence of Ryan Murphy, but deceives like prequel

It is not difficult to see a screenshot of a series and not to guess that it is a work of Ryan Murphy, if you have seen his latest productions. After premiering on Netflix the series American Crime Story, The Politician and Hollywood, the director / creator / producer is back on the streaming platform with Ratched.

The premiere, which features Sarah Paulson in the lead, is a series inspired by nurse Mildred Ratched, from the classic film A stranger in the nestby director Miloš Forman, released in 1975. The film was based on the book of the same name by Ken Kesey, published 13 years earlier.

In the film, the nurse is a mysterious character. It is not known about his life, his past, his real intentions, his relationships or family. Nothing. We only see her as a professional in a psychiatric hospital, being the nurse-leader, but that only implies a seriousness that does not appear to be the result of good intentions. We also see in the feature, briefly, a scene of treatment done with shock, but it is something that is not explored and much less developed, being the necessary gap for a derivative work to come out of it all.

Warning: this review contains spoilers from the Ratched series

Image: Disclosure / Netflix

Mildred Ratched was rescued from the film and transformed into a peculiar, intense and determined character, but this is not so evident from the beginning. In fact, the mystery is present in the plot from beginning to end, as it is very difficult to decipher and dismember all these characters who, ironically or not, almost all need strong psychiatric help.

Ratched emerged at Lucia State Hospital, a private psychiatric institution, determined that he would get a nurse position there. For this, she managed to create disaffects on her arrival, manipulating all those responsible for hiring her until she reached the position. The situation was strange in itself, making us question why she wanted to work there so badly, but the whole story gets worse and turns into a big snowball.

The series takes place in the late 1940s and Murphy took advantage of all the aesthetics of the decade to create a visually strong production, with a very colorful photograph, hairstyles, makeup and impeccable clothes, but without leaving aside the social issues discussed at the time . During their less intense period of work in the hospital, we see women being treated with psychiatry to “cure” lesbianism, something that never crossed a doctor’s mind as something that was not a disease, but natural to human beings.

As the series brings many women to prominence, it is clear that the issue of homosexuality, machismo and other prejudices are debated, either with the torture treatment given to patients who arrive at the hospital, as with Gwendolyn Briggs (Cynthia Nixon) working with the disrespectful governor of California, George Wilburn (Vincent D’Onofrio), still living a life of facade to hide his sexuality pretending to have a relationship with her husband, also homosexual.

Image: Disclosure / Netflix

This whole issue is already heavy enough to absorb, imagining that at that time the prejudice was even greater, and that ends up bringing a little horror to the plot. These are disturbing and difficult to watch scenes of lobotomy procedures. While this is happening, it is difficult to understand the extent to which hospital staff feel sorry for those people or not, and that feeling ends up happening with only a few. Once again, Ratched showing to be a series full of doubtful elements and ready to generate new twists, because initially she seems to be a 100% apathetic and cruel person, while in the course of the story she is empathetic and concerned with some patients.

The premise of the series is that no one is born a monster, but becomes one, and this is revealed along with the fact that the most dangerous patient in the hospital is Mildred’s brother. The story of the two manages to be more disturbing than the entire series, being two children of different parents who were registered as siblings to always have each other, but who were victims of abusive adoptive parents throughout their childhood. The latest adoption reveals a perverse couple who had serious consequences for their heads, leaving the worst trauma with their brother, Edmund Tolleson (Finn Wittrock), who has the reason for his hospitalization presented in the opening moments of the first episode.

Image: Disclosure / Netflix

So, the script is easier to read, showing that the mission of Ratched is really saving your brother. In the midst of this goal, we are introduced to other characters as bizarre as, as the owner of the hospital Dr. Hanover (Jon Jon Briones), who, while being completely incorrect, manages to be efficient in one of the treatments involving hypnosis, until the nurse Dolly (Alice Englert) who falls in love with Edmund and turns into an even more insane person than he.

All characters and performances have their merits and built their characters in line with Murphy’s expectations in creating a work. We see Sharon Stone more incredible than ever representing a millionaire mother of a seriously disturbed son, we also see Sophie Okonedo’s perfect acting, playing the schizophrenic Charlotte Wells and her intense personalities, and even Sarah Paulson, the protagonist, manages to create the role of a person we know has been traumatized and has therefore made the decisions he has made, even if that does not make him any less hateful.

Image: Disclosure / Netflix

Comparisons should not be expected with A stranger in the nest when watching Ratched, as Ryan Murphy definitely just borrowed the character and turned her into a completely different person than imagined, adapted to his pattern of building series. It is necessary to disconnect the two stories so as not to spend all the episodes trying to make this relationship, being ideal to believe that they are independent stories. In the future, Murphy already claimed to have the idea of ​​bringing the protagonist of the feature to the plot, but until then there is still a lot to happen.

Ratched it should not please many, especially people who do not know the work of the director, who brings very unique characteristics to his works. Of course, this is not a justification for the negative criticism that the plot has been receiving, but it is a style that has its own audience, which claims to see more of it on television and streaming.

It has mystery, it has strong photography, it has gore, there are disturbed people, there is torture and a little humor, those who do not know why we are laughing, after all they are horrible scenes, there are social debates and a lot of aesthetics, being a full plate for those looking for these factors in a series, but also a mental confusion for those who prefer a plot closer to real and less theatrical possibilities.

The series Ratched it is available on Netflix in eight episodes.