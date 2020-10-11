Criticism | The House of Terror is like crawling in shame

At the beginning of the century, torture films (a subgenre in which House of Terror) had a certain boom in commercial cinema. Movies like Deadly Games (by James Wan, 2004) and The Hostel (by Eli Roth, 2005) became milestones for not only being efficient examples of terror, but for their strong scenes that impacted history. Both films cited build tension around possible disturbing scenes.

Shortly before, Japanese director Takashi Miike had released one of the milestones of the genre: Hearing. The 1999 film has a degree of distress like many of its grotesquely authorial careers. The discomfort provided by Miike is not easily digestible, but he has the form as an ally, the awareness that it is not the event itself that shocks the most, it is how it is shown and, even more, how to get there.

Swallowing a pitchfork

House of Terror (available on Amazon Prime Video), which is produced by Roth, has an interesting premise, which starts from a ready situation, spelled out in the national title. Such a house is not a metaphor, but a fact because it is a place built as a kind of phantom train in which the brave board their feet and find themselves interacting with actors trained to cause fear and scare. It is a real attraction that, for example, existed in the extinct Playcenter amusement park (in São Paulo / SP and Olinda / PE) as Castelo dos Horrores.

It turns out that the film, no matter how much it embarks on this pre-cooked concept, seems to try to escape at all costs from the likelihood. Not that a work of fiction needs to be a portrait of reality, but it needs to respect its own universe. Or rather: first of all, it is necessary to create this universe so that the viewer is able to swallow and accept what he will witness.

In this sense, Haunt (original title) can imply that little (or nothing) cares about your content. It seems much more that the idea is to shock, to cause terror, with the explicit scenes than to build any tension felt by the group of imprisoned friends. An example that is perhaps clearer of this fact is a moment when Harper (Katie Stevens) sees the murder of a friend: the subjective camera (simulating her vision – of Harper) witnesses such death from an angle that it is impossible to see the killer’s pitchfork hitting the victim. So, the editing by Terel Gibson (from Bloody Wedding) cuts exactly to the tool stuck in the person’s head: the shock is made by the shock, without any coherence of form or attachment to the imagery narrative.

Harper subjective camera. (Image: Playback / Amazon Prime Video)

Crawling …

The direction of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (both from the disastrous Nightlight – 2016 film) follows this indigestible line uninterruptedly, transforming a film that was born, as said, pre-cooked, into a frozen dough. That’s because the first ingredient, the script, hardly decides whether the characters have any intelligence or whether they are completely imbecile. Until, in the third act, when Harper is on his way to escape, the second option is the definitive one.

Stuck in a room à la games of exhaust, the girl is treated like a mole, from small phrases written backwards that she needs a mirror to decipher until the moment when, to reach an object under the bed, she decides to go … under the bed. All of this, of course, is watered by a practically laughable attempt to create apprehension until everything collapses for good, which does not take long: right afterwards, the girl is shot in the shoulder and starts to crawl – supported by … shoulders – as if the legs were affected. Obviously, it is a crawl to fit the death of the current aggressor.

What is written on the wall? (Image: Playback / Amazon Prime Video)

Shot in the shoulder after … (Image: Playback / Amazon Prime Video)

It’s so much in the last third of House of Terror that some characters that are left behind can become totally forgettable. Mallory (Schuyler Helford), the first of the troupe to have a tragic end, should only function as the unconscious protagonist of the first turn of act. This impersonality of Beck and Woods’ work leaves each subject as a mere artifice for the film to follow. The construction of a connection or any simple identification with the public is practically nil, which makes the deaths serve precisely and only for the visual impact.

In fact, everything is so incoherent that Sam (Samuel Hunt), even though he is presented as Harper’s abusive boyfriend, gets the air of a hero and then a martyr, for traveling miles in order to help after a cell phone message asking for help. . But there is a coherence in his attitude: the same mole method used to draw the intelligence of the initial group is used to format his (Sam’s) brain, which does not at any time think of communicating the call to the police.

Sam about to become a martyr. (Image: Playback / Amazon Prime Video)

After all, House of Terror there are shocking deaths, yes; there are strong scenes, yes; and can be entertaining if there is a willingness to embark on a story without any consistency or verisimilitude. But it’s just as forgettable as poor Mallory, and if it’s placed next to Deadly Games, The Hostel and Hearing, he (if he had life) would feel like being shot in the shoulder and would sneak out, crawling … in shame.

