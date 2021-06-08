Cryptocurrencies don’t need new financial rules, says WSJ editorial

Amid recent concerns about the security of cryptocurrencies, influential US figures have argued that the country’s monetary system does not need changes to deal with them. In an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal, former Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Jay Clayton and former Treasury Undersecretary Brent McIntosh argued that there is no need to create new rules for dealing with technology.

According to them, the rules by which the system currently operates do not need to be changed and there is a risk of killing an emerging market by betting on too many regulations (or too few of them). The editorial is a response to recent statements made by the country’s Treasury Secretary, Jennet Yellen, who stated that the current structures “are not capable” of dealing with cryptocurrencies.

Clayton and McIntosh argue that incumbent politicians should focus their actions on bringing “financial stability, deep and efficient financing markets across the entire spectrum of debt and equity, and preventing fraud and illicit activities,” which are the foundations of any regulation financial.

For them, any regulation of cryptocurrencies must meet three aspects:

Clearly demonstrate which regulators will regulate which types of digital goods; Make clear what requirements a digital good must meet to legally operate in the United States; Determine whether the United States should issue a digital dollar or facilitate digitization by other means, such as stablecoins.

According to them, these three rules will allow those in power to adapt cryptocurrencies to the current rules that underpin the country’s financial system. Clayton and McIntosh argue that this will bring clarity to traders while maintaining “responsible innovation” within the cryptocurrency market, ensuring the US’s role as a leader in capital formation.

Although the opinion expressed in the editorial is not capable of changing US positions, the authors are influential figures and can indirectly help shape the direction of the market. Any decision the country makes should have a big impact on the world of cryptocurrencies, whose freedom and lack of regulation is both defended by its supporters and criticized by those who see it as a tool increasingly used to fund cybercriminal groups.