Cryptocurrencies | What are shitcoins?

With the popularity of the cryptocurrency market increasing, it is common for new people looking to start investing in this sector to come across a lot of confusing and unfamiliar terms. Among them is the shitcoin, also known as useless coins.

The term shitcoin (shit currency, in free translation) is a word used to describe cryptocurrencies that exist, but do not offer any kind of solution or advantage for their investors. Typically, they can be copies of existing crypto projects, but with the main benefits removed.

And even those that are not copies of existing projects usually bring some solution to problems present in other assets or benefits for their investors. Even so, for a number of reasons, a notable portion of digital asset industry enthusiasts end up buying tokens in shitcoins. We explain some of the main ones below:

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

investors of shitcoin



As explained in the introduction to this article, the shitcoins do not bring benefits to their investors, unlike other assets, such as Bitcoin, which has proactive developers and its functions are decentralized. However, in the case of “useless assets”, something can attract market enthusiasts: the appreciation of tokens.

At shitcoins they can appreciate quickly and then go through sudden drops, as speculators want to guarantee short-term gains, which makes investors who know how this market works end up choosing to inject money into these currencies. Furthermore, as most of these digital assets have no limit on tokens in circulation, all its value is the result of market speculation.

In particular, when they are launched, they can attract a greater number of speculators, which results in a temporary rise in their values ​​until they first drop — usually when investors sell their assets to make a quick profit. All of this creates a scenario where the price of cryptocurrency is fully linked to market speculation.

On the other hand, the increase in the value of shitcoins it can also happen due to market misinterpretations. A well-known case occurred last Wednesday (26), when McDonald’s responded to the request made by Elon Musk to start accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment.

In response, the network fast food said he would only accept the asset if Musk’s company Tesla started accepting the GrimaceCoin cryptocurrency, apparently inspired by a restaurant mascot, as a form of payment. The problem is that until the McDonald’s tweet, this asset did not exist, with more than 20 crypto assets with the same name being created later and reaching extreme appreciation due to the joke – configuring them as shitcoins.

How to identify a shitcoin



The identification of shitcoins can be carried out from the investor’s attention to some characteristic details of these cryptocurrencies, but we emphasize that there may be cases where digital assets will be classified as useless currencies, but will not have the characteristics below. Check out:

pre-mined coins : it is important to pay attention if the tokens of the coin have already been mined, as this can normally indicate greater developer control over the asset, as is common in shitcoins, facilitating blows;

: it is important to pay attention if the tokens of the coin have already been mined, as this can normally indicate greater developer control over the asset, as is common in shitcoins, facilitating blows; anonymous developers : Can’t find information about the creators of the crypto asset? It may be that they remain anonymous as they are already known for creating other shitcoins, keep an eye out;

: Can’t find information about the creators of the crypto asset? It may be that they remain anonymous as they are already known for creating other shitcoins, keep an eye out; Tokens for Developers : Many tokens are in the possession of the developers? Be wary as it may be indicative of a future rug and pull scheme;

: Many tokens are in the possession of the developers? Be wary as it may be indicative of a future rug and pull scheme; do not offer solutions : at altcoins, name given to legitimate cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin (BTC), are characterized by offering solutions to BTC problems or innovations to the sector. On the other hand, the shitcoins they offer nothing, simply existing.

: at altcoins, name given to legitimate cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin (BTC), are characterized by offering solutions to BTC problems or innovations to the sector. On the other hand, the shitcoins they offer nothing, simply existing. Faulty code updates: few updates and all with flaws are indicative that the developers are not thinking too much about potential investors, but looking for a quick way to profit;

At the end, shitcoins are already part of the cryptocurrency market and, even though they can often cause great losses, it is possible that they will remain a recurring part in this sector. So, if you decide to invest in digital assets, stay tuned.