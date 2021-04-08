Cryptocurrency mining could hamper global carbon emission targets

That cryptocurrency mining is impacting the supply of computer parts and altering global economic balance sheets, everyone knows that. But a study published by the journal Nature Communications indicated that if the pace of processing of this financial modality continues to be maintained in China, the country could be responsible for carbon emissions equivalent to the total of many countries, making it difficult to achieve global environmental goals.

According to the survey, cryptocurrency mining farms are expected to reach 2024 with an annual generation of 130.5 million metric tons of carbon emissions – a total equivalent to countries highly dependent on non-renewable energy, such as Italy and Europe. Saudi Arabia. All of this while supporting almost 80% of all world processing of this financial modality, precisely due to the low costs of hardware and electricity available in the country.

However, the prognosis does not seem so bad when looking at other data, which indicate the problem as a matter of adaptation and, who knows, regulation. About 40% of China’s cryptocurrency miners have energy generated from coal, while the rest already operate from renewable sources. Reducing this difference can be essential to reduce damage to the environment and also to ensure that the country reaches its own emission targets.

The government of China has clear goals in this regard and wants to cut its carbon emissions by up to 60% by 2030, and the idea is to become a completely neutral country by 2060. The announcement, an update that made the changes that came even more drastic being announced over the past few years, it was done in January, already during the cryptocurrency mining boom, but it is not known whether the authorities took into account the growth in this type of practice and the appreciation of this financial modality when setting the goals .

Threat to global goals

The Nature Communications study sees this increase as a clear threat not only to Chinese goals, but also global goals. Other measures pointed out as possible by the researchers are the updating of energy generation and transmission networks focused on renewable resources and greater investment in this segment, so that these are the main forms used in the coming years.

On the other hand, one of the authors, Wang Shouyang, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, points out the ineffectiveness of other measures already taken by the government, such as the banning of transactions in cryptocurrencies, announced in 2019, or the application of taxes on carbon emissions. Still, the activity, which is released in the country, continues to prosper and China remains a good destination for the establishment of mining farms.

However, this is not just a Chinese problem, despite the fact that the large mining businesses are, in fact, establishing themselves in countries with lower energy costs, regardless of whether the sources are renewable or not. The expectation, according to the work, is 0.6% of all electricity consumption in 2021 will come from units of this type, a total that also puts this market above many countries, such as Norway.

In this light, some countries are beginning to take drastic measures, such as Mongolia, which announced the ban on mining in the country, precisely because this sector would prevent the achievement of environmental targets. On the other hand, a problem was created: 8% of global registered operations take place from servers in the country, and now, a race between services and platforms has started to settle in other regions.