Home Technology Tech news CT News - 09/30/2020 (Google presents its first 5G smartphones) - Podcasts
TechnologyTech news

CT News – 09/30/2020 (Google presents its first 5G smartphones) – Podcasts

By kenyan

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes you can stay on top of the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this edition, we talk about:

To subscribe and receive newsletters automatically on your iPhone or iPad, just subscribe on iTunes. If you are an Android user, you can follow through your favorite podcast program by registering our feed. And you can even download this podcast in mp3 format.

Related news

Tech news

Criticism | Homicide Scenes: A Neighboring Family Reports Cruel Murders

kenyan -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpKwFrehZNI Documentaries are increasingly able to bring us closer to the real case, since access to cameras is easier than ever, as well...
Read more
Tech news

Paranoid Android with Android 10 receives DC Dimming and support for Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi 6X

kenyan -
Fans of custom ROMs just got a reason to celebrate, with the arrival of the newest update for Paranoid Android. Called Quartz 5,...
Read more
Tech news

Google bonus: pre-sale of the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G has Bose headphones for free

kenyan -
If you were excited about the official announcement of the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G know that if you can buy one in the...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

FBI offers $ 10,000 reward for leads on porn site owner

Tech news kenyan -
The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI this week announced a $ 10,000 cash reward for anyone who provides relevant information that could...
Read more

Mansão de Um Maduco no Pedaço will be available for booking...

Tech news kenyan -
Have you ever imagined staying at the iconic and cult series mansion Fresh prince of Bel Air? Airbnb users will not only...
Read more

How important is the cloud to keep your data safe? ...

Tech news kenyan -
This week, Avast held a conference to talk more about the use of the cloud in cybersecurity, especially in the business world. The...
Read more

This police drone can chase bandits for 3 hours at 225...

Tech news kenyan -
The startup Sonin Hybrid has just revealed an invention that is all that comes to mind when we think about the future uses...
Read more

Chicago’s 7 | Netflix releases full trailer and reveals historical...

Tech news kenyan -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hunYgcovmjQ Following the launch of the teaser, Netflix has now released the full trailer for The Chicago 7, which showcases the stellar cast...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke