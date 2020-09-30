CT News – 09/30/2020 (Google presents its first 5G smartphones) – Podcasts

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes you can stay on top of the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this edition, we talk about:

To subscribe and receive newsletters automatically on your iPhone or iPad, just subscribe on iTunes. If you are an Android user, you can follow through your favorite podcast program by registering our feed. And you can even download this podcast in mp3 format.