Home Technology Tech news Custom ROM on the way! Android 11 kernel available for OnePlus...
TechnologyTech news

Custom ROM on the way! Android 11 kernel available for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

By kenyan

Identified as SM8250_R_11.0 in the repository android_kernel_oneplus_sm8250, the new version contains the source code that will be used for the availability of the stable OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for both devices.

One point that is worth mentioning, however, is that the kernel in question does not include audio, which is separate from another repository and is also available for interested developers.

It is worth remembering that, at least for now, there is still no information regarding the availability of custom ROMs for the devices in question, and it is still necessary to develop them, something that should be boosted with the availability in question.

Those interested in obtaining the files in question may do so through the links below:

Related news

Tech news

United Arab Emirates also want to send a ship to the Moon; goal is 2024

kenyan -
This Tuesday (29), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, governor of Dubai and vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), revealed that...
Read more
Tech news

Xbox Series X and S: Microsoft Store wins badges to score games compatible with 60FPS or more

kenyan -
THE Xbox Series X has already started to be distributed to the specialized media, which released this week the first impressions about the new...
Read more
Tech news

Danger on the wrist: smart watches for children can be hacked by hackers, says ESET

kenyan -
Smart watches can be a great option to monitor physical activity and even how loved ones are, since some of them, such as the...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

FBI offers $ 10,000 reward for leads on porn site owner

Tech news kenyan -
The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI this week announced a $ 10,000 cash reward for anyone who provides relevant information that could...
Read more

Mansão de Um Maduco no Pedaço will be available for booking...

Tech news kenyan -
Have you ever imagined staying at the iconic and cult series mansion Fresh prince of Bel Air? Airbnb users will not only...
Read more

Black Widow is delayed again and changes the entire Marvel calendar...

Tech news kenyan -
The postponements of major releases in theaters in the year have been recurring this season. After all, the pandemic scenario of the...
Read more

Prepare your pocket: PS4 Spider-Man will not have free remake for...

Tech news kenyan -
Check out the note released by Sony: "Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel's Spider-Man, and is included as part of Spider-Man: Miles Morales...
Read more

This police drone can chase bandits for 3 hours at 225...

Tech news kenyan -
The startup Sonin Hybrid has just revealed an invention that is all that comes to mind when we think about the future uses...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke