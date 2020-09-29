Custom ROM on the way! Android 11 kernel available for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Identified as SM8250_R_11.0 in the repository android_kernel_oneplus_sm8250, the new version contains the source code that will be used for the availability of the stable OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for both devices.

One point that is worth mentioning, however, is that the kernel in question does not include audio, which is separate from another repository and is also available for interested developers.

It is worth remembering that, at least for now, there is still no information regarding the availability of custom ROMs for the devices in question, and it is still necessary to develop them, something that should be boosted with the availability in question.

Those interested in obtaining the files in question may do so through the links below: