Customizing Mac Menu Bar Icons

macOS 11.0 Big Sur introduced a number of nice new additions to the macOS menu bar, such as the Control Center, previously only present on iOS and iPadOS devices.

However, even before the launch of macOS Big Sur, the Mac menu bar already had a lot of information relevant to everyday life, from basic data – such as date, time and battery charge level, if it is a MacBook – even very useful features like volume control, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, as well as meaningful shortcuts like Spotlight and Siri.

All of this, however, is fully customizable: you can not only remove items that don’t make sense to your routine of use – and add others instead – but also change the order of the resource icons in the menu bar by dragging them. back and forth as it suits you best.

In the tutorial below, learn how to organize and customize your Mac’s menu bar resource icons:

Step 1: open your Mac’s System Preferences and go to “Dock and Menu Bar”.

Step 2: in the sidebar, go down item by item in the “Control Center” section – these are the features that are invariably already present in your Mac’s Control Center. menus, just activate, individually, on the screen of each one.

Step 3: since the icons of features you don’t see need to have quick access in the menu bar – since these items are already present in your Mac’s Control Center -, disable them.

Step 4: you will notice that some feature icons can be selected to appear only when they are active. This is the case with Do Not Disturb Mode, Screen Mirroring, Sound Reproduction, among others – enable them or not, as you assess the need for each feature.

Step 5: further down the sidebar, you’ll find the “Other Modules” block – here you’ll find extra features to add to your Mac’s menu bar, if you see a need for them – or just add them to the Center Control your Mac.

Step 6: with your Mac’s menu bar set, let’s see how to organize them. To change an icon, just click on it with the key ⌘ Command triggered and drag it to either side, without releasing the click on the key.

Step 7: and ready, release the key ⌘ Command to place the icon in its new position.