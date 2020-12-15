Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red apologizes and offers to reimburse PS4 and Xbox One players

In the face of criticism and anger from gamers over the dire state of the PS4 and Xbox versions of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has had no choice but to apologize publicly. And ensures that all the development teams were on the bridge to correct the situation.

The bosses of CD Projekt Red (CDPR) development studio make amends to all the players who trusted them and pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077. In a statement posted on the site and relayed on Twitter, they admit that the game lacks optimization for certain platforms, including the older consoles such as the PS4, the Xbox One “Fat” and the One S. And that they should have demonstrated the game, upstream, on PS4 and Xbox One so that players can form their own opinion

They are also committed to ensuring that the teams work hard to correct any flaws and can deliver, in the coming weeks, important fixes to improve the quality and stability of the game.

Finally, for console players who wish, CDPR offers them to reimburse them. For the dematerialized copies acquired on the PS4 and Xbox stores, just use the appropriate procedure. For physical versions, the publisher recommends:

Get in touch with the store where you bought your game first,

If it refuses to reimburse you, contact the studio through an email address, in order to find the best possible solution.

This exceptional procedure will only be valid until December 21 at midnight, so if you do not want to bet on the future and CP2077, do not delay.

Big patches and lots of fixes

Two major updates are expected for the months of January and February for the consoles of the previous generation. In addition, lots of small fixes will also be deployed in the coming days, to address the easiest issues to solve. One thing is clear, however: the game will obviously not be able to be as beautiful and smooth as on a good PC or as on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

The game runs better on new generation consoles, despite the lack of specific optimization patches. Tailor-made versions for the Sony console as well as for the Series are also being developed and expected for next year. They should be free and make the game fully compatible with their arsenal of graphics technologies.