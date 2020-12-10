Cyberpunk 2077 is released without Portuguese dubbing on Xbox

Cyberpunk 2077 it finally reached the market, but it already presents a serious problem in the first minutes. The game does not contain Portuguese dubbing across the Xbox line – Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The language is selected normally, subtitles appear in our language, but no sound from the characters is heard.

Interestingly, an introductory scene, before the game, is shown dubbed, but only it. When the game starts, after the creation of the character, the dubbing is non-existent. It is possible to play with the original English audio as an option, but it is necessary to download an additional package.

Reports of several Xbox users, on all models, were seen on Twitter. The user @RaphaelZenh, for example, quotes: “First scene of the game mute characters without PTBR dubbing”.

@Hugo_Gualberto says: “I went to play at 00h and Cyberpunk was bugging the audio, the voices don’t come out. I tried to download the dubbing in English and I had almost 70 GB of game deleted ”.

Xbox reports

Some reports were also published in the Xbox community, in the console’s own menu, as seen below:

On platforms like PC, PS4 or PS5 the game is behaving normally in terms of dubbing. The sound is present in all lines and in Portuguese, as predicted.

CD Projekt RED has yet to comment on the case. It is not known when a patch update will be published by the company or if there will be some kind of official statement regarding the problem.

O Tecnoblog has contacted the CDP advisory and will update the note as soon as it has an answer.