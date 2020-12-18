Cyberpunk 2077 is removed from the PS Store, Sony will refund players

Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from PlayStation Store by Sony. The company announced that the game will be out of the PS4 and PS5 digital store indefinitely, while starting a major refund campaign – the company plans to return the money to anyone who formally asks.

A controversy involving Sony and CD Projekt Red, producer of Cyberpunk 2077, started in the last few days. While CDPR asked fans to try to return the game and get the money paid back, Sony refused to accept refunds, following the terms of use for PSN and PS Store.

The owner of the PS4 and PS5 was heavily criticized by fans across the network, as refunds were working more practically on Microsoft’s Xbox platforms.

All due to the problematic launch that Cyberpunk 2077 faced, with a series of bugs, errors, poorly made graphics, on old generation platforms – PS4 and Xbox One bases. CDPR even apologized for literally hiding these versions of the game from players before it was released.

Now Sony is trying to turn things around and take responsibility for refunds, while CDPR has to deal with the game removed from the PS Store. It is not known whether the same will occur in the Microsoft Store.

It is worth noting that, for Sony and the PS4, this is an unprecedented case. This is the first time this has occurred on the platform, in terms of games with a large digital refund and return campaign.

How to request a refund

Sony has created a new page on its PlayStation website, made exclusively for those who want to request a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 – click here to access the official link.

The page reads the notice that says: “Once we confirm that you have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin to process your refund. The finalization of the refund may vary depending on your payment method and financial institution”.

That is, just access the link to start the process. The system identifies whether Cyberpunk 2077 was purchased for the purchase logged on the site.

There is no instruction for those who bought Cyberpunk 2077 in the physical edition, but you can try to request a refund at the store where the game was purchased.