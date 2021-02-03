Cyberpunk 2077: its mod tool can be used to hack your machine, and steal your data

The nightmare continues for the developers of Cyberpunk 2077. They recently discovered that the use of custom mods or save programs creates security holes in the PC version of the game.

CD Projekt Red (CDPR), the studio for Cyberpunk 2077 sound the alarm. It seems that its developers have discovered that a neat security hole can be exploited by hackers through the installation of game modification apps, called mods. Created using a special tool launched last week by the studio, these small apps are developed and shaped by the community and fans of the game. They aim to improve certain aspects of the title or to add elements to it (vehicle, weapon, small quests, etc.).

However, for the moment, it is better to avoid installing them. Just like using so-called personalized backups, if we are to believe a message posted on Twitter by the studio’s account. This only affects the PC version of the game, whether it was installed from Steam or Galaxy GOG.

If you plan to use @CyberpunkGame mods / custom saves on PC, use caution. We’ve been made aware of a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to execute code on PCs. Issue will be fixed ASAP. For now, please refrain from using files from unknown sources. – CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) February 2, 2021

The tweet is quite clear on the nature and possibilities offered by the flaw. Bad people could execute lines of code or malicious applications on your machine to extract data.

A fix must be quickly deployed by CDPR as mentioned in the message posted on Twitter. No date has yet been communicated.

Source: Kotaku