Cyberpunk 2077 publisher has been hijacked with ransomware

Cyberfrats threaten to publish the source codes of several games, as well as internal documents.

CD Projekt’s black series continues. After completely missing the launch of his game Cyberpunk 2077, the Polish publisher has now been the victim of ransomware.

“Hello CD Projekt. You’ve been epically hacked. We have exfiltrated from your Perforce server all the source codes of Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent and the non-public version of Witcher. We also took all your documents related to accounting, administration, legal affairs, human resources, financial investments and more! “, could we read in the message left by the hackers.

They also encrypted the CD Projekt servers. But that’s a lesser evil, because the company believes it can restore them. In any case, it does not intend to negotiate with criminals and will therefore take the risk of publishing all this sensitive data. She has already contacted the police, IT specialists and the personal data protection authority.

CD Projekt nevertheless considers that, at the current stage of the investigation, there would be no impact for the players or the users of its services. The hacked servers did not contain any of their personal data.

Source : Windows Central